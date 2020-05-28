Seven years ago, on May 28, 2013, Luke Scott (Staunton Braves) was 3-for-5 and scored a pair of runs to help the Tampa Bay Rays knock off the Miami Marlins, 7-6, in interleague play at Tropicana Field. Scott doubled in the sixth and came around to pull Tampa within one run before singling in the seventh and eventually crossing home plate for the game-tying run.
On May 28, 2010, Jon Rauch (Harrisonburg Turks) notched his 11th save of that season for the Minnesota Twins in a 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers at Target Field in Minnesota. Rauch retired Vladimir Guerrero on a fly ball to left field, Josh Hamilton on a ground ball to second base and Justin Smoak on a swinging strikeout to end the game. In 2010, Rauch recorded a career-high 21 saves.
On May 28, 1993, John Kruk (New Market Rebels) took part in high-scoring affair featuring 24 runs and 35 hits as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 15-9 at Mile High Stadium in Denver. Kruk was 2-for-6, tallied three RBIs and scored three times. Kruk had an RBI double in the fourth and a run-scoring single in the seventh.
Source: Baseball Reference
