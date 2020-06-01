On June 1, 2004, Steve Finley (Harrisonburg Turks) homered twice for the Arizona Diamondbacks in their 6-5 home win over the San Francisco Giants at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. Finley launched a solo shot in the third inning off of starter Dustin Hermanson and then delivered a game-tying solo homer in the seventh off of reliever Scott Eyre. Finley spent six seasons in Arizona and was on the Diamondbacks’ 2001 World Series-winning squad. The outfielder also won a Gold Glove in 2004.
Three years earlier on June 1, 2001, reliever Mike Venafro (James Madison) tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Texas Rangers in a 10-7 loss to the Minnesota Twins at The Ballpark in Arlington. Venafro struck out Corey Koskie, Jacque Jones and Denny Hocking during the outing.
On June 1, 1986, Denny Walling (Waynesboro Generals) had an RBI single in a pinch-hit at-bat to aid the Houston Astros in their 8-4 home win over the Montreal Expos at the Astrodome. Walling spent 11 seasons in Houston, and hit .312 with 13 homers and 58 RBIs in 1986 when the Astros won the National League West before falling to the eventual World Series champion New York Mets in the NLCS.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.