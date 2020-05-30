Last year, on May 30, 2019, Yonder Alonso (Luray Wranglers) was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a pair of RBIs and a pair of runs scored, helping the Chicago White Sox to 10-4 win over the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field. Alonso’s two-run shot came off of Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco in the third inning. Alonso has played for seven different clubs over his 10-year career, and was with the Atlanta Braves in spring training earlier this year.
On May 30, 2009, David Eckstein (Harrisonburg Turks) had two hits, an RBI and scored a run for the San Diego Padres in their 8-7 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver. Eckstein had a go-ahead single in the fourth inning to put San Diego ahead 5-4, but the Padres’ pitching staff surrendered 11 hits that day and blew a ninth-inning lead to give the game away to Colorado.
On May 30, 1984, Billy Sample (James Madison, Harrisonburg Turks) had two hits and scored two runs out of the leadoff spot to ignite the Texas Rangers in a 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals at Arlington Stadium. Sample hit .247 that season, his last with Texas, and was traded to the New York Yankees the following offseason.
Source: Baseball Reference
