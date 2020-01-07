Even in these days of advanced analytics and statistics to seemingly account for every aspect of a college basketball game, it’s still possible to look at the numbers and not appreciate fully what Lexie Barrier has done for James Madison basketball team this season.
At first glance, the stat sheet doesn’t look great for the senior forward out of Ironton, Ohio. Barrier is averaging fewer points (8.7), rebounds (3.5) and assists (2.4) than she did as a sophomore, when she was first earned All-Colonial Athletic Association honors.
But it’s not a senior slump for Barrier - it's simply her recognition of a changing role as JMU continues to add scorers and long-range shooters to the roster.
“I’m so happy somebody asked me about Lexie,” Kamiah Smalls, JMU’s leading scorer at 19.6 points per game, said. “It’s like this: Lexie is our really tight glue player right now.”
Perhaps nobody understands or appreciates the changes to Barrier’s game as much as Smalls.
The two entered the Dukes program at the same time and put up similar numbers as freshmen and sophomores, both making the CAA All-Rookie team as first-year players and second-team all-conference a year later.
Smalls, as a junior, emerged as JMU’s clear go-to scorer and a first-team All-CAA performer. The same season Barrier was still a double-figure point producer, but her role was changing as Dukes coach Sean O’Regan asked her to play nearly every position on the floor and often charged her with defending the opponent's top player.
“She really worked on that tough mindset,” Smalls said. “It took both of us a while to adjust to the idea that if you don’t put up points, what are you going to do? I think she’s done a great job of embracing her role this year and doing whatever it takes for us to win, maybe sacrificing her shot for somebody else’s shot.”
This season, as JMU has raced out to an 11-2 record and 2-0 start in CAA play, Smalls is producing points and other offensive statistics at a level that might earn her All-American consideration. Teammates Jackie Benitez, Kayla Cooper-Williams and Kiki Jefferson have picked up more of the scoring load as well, leaving Barrier to focus on other things - many of which don't show up in the box score.
Sunday against Elon, for example, Barrier finished with six points and four rebounds in 34 minutes. She also had five steals and a blocked shot, but not even that began to tell the story. Barrier forced two tie-ups, tipped multiple loose balls to teammates and a handful of times dribbled safely out of chaos to allow the Dukes to set up their offense.
“In a way, she does care about her stats,” O’Regan said. “Just different stats. We talked a lot about how she needs to stop evaluating herself on made baskets. Evaluate yourself on how you’re making plays. If she can go get Jackie a (3-pointer), that’s what I want her to evaluate herself on. We need her to score a little bit, but her sophomore year we needed her to score a little bit more.”
Even if some of the plays she makes aren’t recognized on any stat sheet, they are certainly noticed when it comes time to review game film.
“The only thing that would upset Lex is if she wasn’t playing,” O’Regan said. “That’s the only stat I think she would really be upset about. I watch film pretty thoroughly and I was up late one night a couple years ago and I wrote down ‘Just trust Lexie,’ because when you watch film she does almost everything right. So, there’s no deflection stat, but the examination of the postgame on film is something I take very seriously and you can see it.”
All those immeasurables have helped JMU win six straight games and could be a key when they go for a seventh Sunday at Towson in suburban Baltimore.
“Whatever we can do to keep up the momentum is fine with me,” Barrier said.
