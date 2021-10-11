TODAY
GOLF
High School
Virginia High School League Class 3 championship at Glenrochie Country Club, 8 a.m.
TENNIS
High School
Chatham Hall at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.
Mountain View at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
