TODAY
GOLF
High School
Fort Defiance, Stuarts Draft vs. Buffalo Gap at Ingleside Golf Course, 4 p.m.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View at Shenvalee Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg vs. Spotswood at Spotswood Country Club, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Madison County at Luray, 6 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Central, 7:15 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
