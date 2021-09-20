TODAY
GOLF
College Men
James Madison at Battle at Briar's Creek in Kiawah Island, S.C., TBD
College Women
Bridgewater at Bridgewater Invitational at Lakeview Golf Club, TBD
High School
Shenandoah District Tournament at Ironwood Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Bull Run District Tournament at Bryce Resort, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 6:45 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Page County at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Stuarts Draft, 7:45 p.m.
