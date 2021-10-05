TODAY
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Fort Defiance 3, Broadway 0
Spotswood 3, Wilson Memorial 2
Covenant 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Luray 3, Waynesboro 0
Central 3, Skyline 1
Strasburg 3, Mountain View 2
Warren County 3, Clarke County 2
Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 5, 2021 @ 4:16 am
