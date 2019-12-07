At halftime, second-seeded James Madison leads Monmouth 38-21 in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci has thrown for two touchdowns and rushed for another.
First Down – Apparently, track speed travels. Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero, the nation’s leading rusher who doubles a sprinter for the Hawks track team, took the first play from scrimmage on a handoff 93 yards for a touchdown. Guerriero has four 200-yard performances in his last six games and proved he could succeed against JMU’s run defense, the top unit in FCS against the run entering Saturday, on the initial play. The Hawks junior running back finished with 102 yards in the opening half, and in doing so became the second individual rusher to top 100 rushing yards in a game against the Dukes this season. Stony Brook’s TySon Lawton had 108 yards in JMU’s overtime win on Long Island in October.
Second Down – Dukes wide receiver Brandon Polk became the second player in program history to eclipse 1,000 yards for a season when he turned a screen pass into a 49-yard touchdown reception during the opening quarter to tie the game 7-7. Former JMU receiver David McLeod (1,207 yards in 1993) is the only one to do it prior to Polk.
Third Down – Special teams were a mixed bag in the opening half, with the glaring issue coming on kickoff-return coverage. For the second straight contest, the Dukes allowed a score on a kickoff return as Monmouth’s Lonnie Moore registered a 93-yard touchdown in the first quarter. In the regular-season finale at Rhode Island, the Rams’ Ahmere Dorsey had an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The good for JMU special teams came in regards to blocked kicks. Dukes defensive end John Daka blocked a punt and defensive tackle Garrett Groulx blocked a field goal.
Fourth Down – The first half was the highest scoring first half JMU has been involved in this season. The Dukes and Hawks combined for 59 points in the opening 30 minutes. The previous high for the season came on Oct. 5, when JMU and Stony Brook combined for 49 first-half points.
