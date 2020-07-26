GROTTOES — In a game that featured 29 total hits, he collected more than anyone else did.
Will Wagner was 4-for-4, reached base five times, scored five runs and drove in three more to lead Montezuma to a 17-11 victory over Grottoes on Sunday at Shifflett Field.
The Liberty University infielder homered in the seventh inning.
Also for the Braves (7-11), five others – Kyle Armstrong, Jeremy Wagner, PJ Hanisak, Noah Canterbury and Jacob Haney – had multi-hit games. Haney, of William & Mary, was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
For Grottoes, which fell to 9-9, Austin Nicely put together a three-hit performance.
In other RCBL action on Sunday:
Broadway 12, New Market 2: Chase DeLauter’s dominance of the RCBL continued Sunday as he homered twice to lift Broadway past New Market 12-2 at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.
The James Madison standout hit a two-run shot in the opening inning and another two-run blast in the seventh to end the game in mercy-rule fashion.
DeLauter tops the league in hitting (.563), homers (13) and RBIs (39).
Broadway improved to 15-4 while New Market dropped to 11-6. The first-place Bruins lead the second-place Shockers by three games in the standings.
Clover Hill 7, Stuarts Draft 6: At Buck Bowman Park, Clover Hill swept a doubleheader from Stuarts Draft.
The Bucks took second game, 7-6, using a five-run fifth inning to rally past the Diamondbacks and hang on for the win. In the fifth, Grant Painter had a two-run double for Clover Hill (11-7). Former Stetson infielder Tyler Bocock, a Turner Ashby alum, hit a homer at the plate and earned a save on the mound. He tossed 1 1/3 scoreless frames and struck out two to close the contest.
In Game 1, Drew Easter was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to push Clover Hill to a 9-3 win. Stuarts Draft fell to a league-worst 3-15 on Sunday.
