Last week’s launch of the Montpelier Collective, the first organization dedicated to providing Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) financial opportunities for James Madison athletes highlighted that nearly two years into the NIL era of college sports there are still questions.
Perhaps the biggest among them, what exactly is a collective and how does it work? Looking around college sports it’s clear there is no one definitive answer.
“How it’s defined, how it’s set up and operated can vary so much depending on where you are,” said Cliff Wood, the retired JMU Duke Club director who is now the president and chief fundraiser for the Montpelier Collective.
For instance, while NIL collectives by rule must operate separately from the athletic department, it’s clear from statements last week that JMU officials are clearly on board with the launch of the Montpelier Collective.
Within 24 hours of the Montpelier Collective’s launch last Thursday, an NIL collective for Harvard athletes was started that was quickly disowned by the school itself. In other instances, some programs have had to manage rogue boosters using collectives and NIL deals to entice recruits the coaching staff wasn’t actually trying to sign.
Wood emphasized that the Montpelier Collective only worked with athletes enrolled in JMU and wasn’t trying to take an active hand in recruiting.
“I give a tremendous amount of credit to Cliff Wood and the board of directors of that organization,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “We are fortunate that those individuals know JMU extremely well and they know the world of college sports really well. THey did their homework and did a good job of looking at different options and chose something that is symbolic of JMU.”
One way the Montpelier Collective differs from many is the link to charitable endeavors. The group takes donations that are then distributed as stipends to selected JMU athletes under contract who do work with local charities. The Montpelier Collective currently partners with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Kerus Global Education.
Some collectives associated with JMU rivals and peers are aimed more at enhancing marketing opportunities for players. The Mountaineer Collective for Appalachian State athletes and the Thunder Trust at Marshall, for instance, both emphasize on their websites the ability to connect players with area firms and provide business opportunities.
The Montpelier Collective is also for athletes in all JMU sports. Donors can specify which team they are interested in supporting and the collective’s board will choose athletes to work with.
That differs from George Mason, where the Patriot Nation Collective is for men’s basketball players. But the Patriot Nation Collective also bills itself as the first player-directed collective and has three current Patriot men’s basketball players on its advisory board.
The Montpelier Collective, on the other hand, is run by Wood and a handful of JMU’s most prominent boosters who chose to make the emphasis on charity.
“We needed to play in in that NIL space, to continue JMU sports on the positive track of success it has been on,” Wood said. “But we wanted to do that in a way that was the JMU way. So we wanted to combine that with community service in our local community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.