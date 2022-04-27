The Colonial Athletic Association announced Wednesday the cancellation of the upcoming weekend softball series between Delaware and James Madison following the death of JMU player Lauren Bernett earlier this week.
Bernett, a sophomore catcher who started behind the plate each of the past two seasons for the Dukes, was named the CAA Player of the Week on Monday. Tuesday the school announced her death at age 20 and immediately canceled a doubleheader against Longwood.
JMU and Delaware were scheduled to play three games Saturday and Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, but the conference office announced those games would be declared no contest and would not impact the CAA standings. Delaware (28-14, 11-4 CAA) currently sits a game ahead of the Dukes (21-21 10-5) at the top of the conference standings.
JMU has four regular season games remaining on its schedule, including a three-game CAA series at Elon. But the school’s social media accounts suggested fans continue to check for further schedule announcements.
Bernett rose to national prominence nearly a year ago as a key member of JMU’s Women’s College World Series team and her death brought about an outpouring of emotion and support not just from current and former teammates, but the greater softball world.
“Katie Meyer, Sarah Shulze, & Lauren Bernett,” former Florida State player and ESPN analyst Caylan Arnold posted on Twitter, referencing two other Division I athletes who recently died. “(Three) amazing, young female athletes all gone too soon. Check on your friends, teammates & family. Being a collegiate athlete is a blessing, but the toll it can take on the brain is scary. Mental health matters.”
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo, the NCAA’s all-time home run leader, also posted about Bernett and JMU. The Dukes topped the Sooners in the 2021 WCWS opener before OU won a pair of games against JMU on the way to the NCAA title: “My heart goes out to you guys,” she wrote. “Rest in peace you beautiful soul.”
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso also posted a video pushing for more mental health resources in college sports.
Last May, a late-inning home run by Bernett helped seal the Dukes’ Knoxville Regional victory on the way to WCWS. JMU topped ranked Liberty and Tennessee teams in the process of advancing to the NCAA Super Regional.
Wednesday the Liberty softball team donned purple ribbons and painted Bernett’s jersey number 22 on the field for its home game against Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.