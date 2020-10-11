Although he’s been forced into a reserve role with the Washington Football Team, Jimmy Moreland still finds his way into the stat sheet each week.
On Sunday, the former James Madison cornerback had a tackle for a loss in the first quarter of Washington’s 30-10 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
In the first quarter, Moreland read a screen pass Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff threw to running back Malcolm Brown well, and corralled Brown in the backfield for a 6-yard loss. Through five games this season, Moreland has 15 tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.
Also in the NFC East, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci was inactive for the fifth straight week on Sunday. But that status could change in the coming days for DiNucci, a seventh-round draft pick of the franchise this past April.
Dallas starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an ankle injury during the Cowboys’ win over the New York Giants and backup Andy Dalton played when Prescott left the game. If Prescott isn’t available going forward, which is possible considering ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Prescott was scheduled to have surgery on Sunday night, then DiNucci could be elevated to fill the role of No. 2 quarterback and play behind Dalton.
Other former JMU players inactive in Week 5 were Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ron’Dell Carter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Aaron Stinne.
Ex-Dukes offensive lineman Josh Wells was active for Tampa in its Thursday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears, and New York Jets tight end Daniel Brown filled his usual special teams role in the Jets’ home loss to Arizona on Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers and safety Raven Greene, an FCS All-American during his time with JMU, were on a bye, but he wrapped up Week 4 with an impressive showing on Monday Night Football. Last Monday, Greene tallied seven tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in the Packers’ win over the Atlanta Falcons. It was his most extensive action this season, as he played 71 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.
To cap Week 5, safety Dean Marlowe and the Buffalo Bills will try to continue their unbeaten start when they play Tuesday in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans. The game was postponed from Sunday to Tuesday due to coronavirus related issues.
