HOUSTON — Former James Madison standout cornerback Jimmy Moreland found a new NFL home Tuesday when the Houston Texans claimed him off waivers. Moreland was recently waived by the Washington Football Team after reaching an injury settlement.
Moreland, a seventh round draft pick in 2019, played a significant role for the Washington defense the past two seasons and recorded his first career NFL interception last season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Moreland had 18 career picks, including five returned for touchdowns, during his JMU career.
Moreland is one of four new cornerbacks joining the Texans, along with Desmond King, Tavierre Thomas and Terrance Mitchell.
JMU Field Hockey Remains Ranked
James Madison salvaged a split last week following a loss to Old Dominion with a victory, and the Dukes picked up a weekly award while remaining ranked No. 24 in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll.
JMU is 3-1 on the season after No. 18 ODU managed a late goal to slip past the Dukes. Eveline Zwager picked up her second-straight CAA Player of the Week award after scoring both JMU goals in the loss to the Monarchs, then following that off with a five-point performance in a 3-0 victory at Richmond.
The Dukes return to action Friday at Appalachian State.
Dukes Handle Patriots
Melker Anshelm and Rodrigo Robles Grajera each scored goals for James Madison, which took down visiting George Mason 2-0 Tuesday at Sentara Park.
Anshelm got JMU (3-1) on the board nearly 42 minutes in, taking an assist from Alex Krakowiak. Robles Grajera added another goal for the Dukes in the second half, bending a shot into the top right corner, and was assisted by Josiah Blanton. JMU outshot the Patriots 12-8 and had eight shots on goal compared to just five for George Mason (1-2-1).
JMU keeper Alex Desatnick played the entire 90 minutes and finished with three saves.
Mary Washington Sweeps Royals
Eastern Mennonite traveled to Fredericksburg Tuesday to take on Mary Washington in women’s volleyball and fell to the Eagles in three sets; 25-19, 25-16 and 25-18.
The Royals fell to 1-3 and return home to take on Mary Baldwin on Sept. 15.
DeLauter A Top Prospect
MLB Pipeline recently ranked JMU’s Chase DeLauter the No. 6 college draft prospect in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft class. DeLauter, an outfielder and left-handed pitcher, was a first-team All-CAA pick last spring and spent the summer as one of the top players in the Cape Cod League, where he earned the Top Pro Prospect Award.
— DN-R Sports Desk
