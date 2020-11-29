Jimmy Moreland‘s first appearance in an NFL game on Thanksgiving Day was a success.
The former James Madison cornerback made his second straight start for the Washington Football Team and logged five tackles in Washington’s 41-16 road win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Moreland played in 69 percent of the Washington Football Team’s defensive snaps, and the win for Washington boosted it into the thick of the playoff race in the NFC East. Washington and the New York Giants are tied atop the division standings, but the Giants currently hold the tiebreaker since they won both head-to-head meetings between the two sides earlier this fall.
In 11 contests this season, Moreland, a 2019 seventh-round pick of Washington, has 30 tackles to go along with an interception and a pass breakup.
Both ex-JMU standouts for Dallas, quarterback Ben DiNucci and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, were inactive on Thursday.
On Sunday at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., safety Dean Marlowe had a tackle on special teams for the Buffalo Bills, who beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-17, to maintain their one-game lead atop the AFC East over the Miami Dolphins. Miami knocked off the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, 20-3. Tight end Daniel Brown notched a special-teams tackle for the winless Jets.
Former Dukes offensive linemen Aaron Stinnie and Josh Wells were active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their home loss to Kansas City.
Green Bay Packers and safety Raven Greene were pitted in the Sunday Night Football contest against the Chicago Bears.
And if the NFL would’ve given the Denver Broncos a green light on the idea, there might’ve been an unexpected former member of the JMU program suiting up on Sunday.
According to K-USA9 in Denver, the Broncos asked the league if they could use quality control coaches Justin Rascati and Rob Calabrese as quarterbacks for their matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Calabrese played quarterback at Central Florida and Rascati was the quarterback on the Dukes’ 2004 national-championship winning team. Denver had all four of its regular quarterbacks out Sunday due to coronavirus protocols, but the NFL didn’t allow the Broncos to use either Calabrese or Rascati. Instead the franchise turned to practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton. Hinton played quarterback at Wake Forest.
