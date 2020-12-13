Jimmy Moreland didn’t make register tackles on Sunday, but he threw an important block to help Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young score a touchdown on a fumble recovery in a 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Moreland could be seen celebrating with Young and then again with teammate Kam Curl after another defensive touchdown.
Each week as Washington climbs in the standings, Moreland, the club’s former 2019 seventh-round draft pick from James Madison, seems to be in the middle of the success. Washington’s victory coupled with a New York Giants loss on Sunday propelled Washington into first place in the NFC East.
Through 13 games, Moreland has 34 tackles, half a sack and an interception. He’s started and played some at cornerback, and contributed on special teams.
Also on the winning side Sunday were former Dukes offensive linemen Aaron Stinnie and Josh Wells, who played in reserve during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ home win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Like Washington, Tampa Bay is on track to make the postseason. Tampa sits second in the NFC South, but firmly in position for one of the NFC Wild Cards.
Another ex-JMU standout likely to reach the postseason is Dean Marlowe, the Buffalo Bills safety, who appeared in the Sunday Night Football contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Marlowe entered the game with 13 tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Bills lead the AFC East.
And though the Green Bay Packers have already clinched a spot in the postseason, it’s unlikely former JMU safety Raven Greene will join them in the playoffs. Greene was placed on injured reserve this past Wednesday after suffering a shoulder injury during Green Bay’s win over Philadelphia in Week 13. Greene was having the most productive campaign for any of the former JMU football alums in the NFL this year. He was sixth on the Packers with 44 tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks and an interception while filling the dime linebacker role and thriving on special teams.
Elsewhere around the league on Sunday, in Dallas, defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter made his NFL debut for the Cowboys in their road win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Carter didn’t tally any stats, but the rookie did get in the game in his first time being active for a contest in his career. Cowboys teammate and quarterback Ben DiNucci was not active.
Ex-Dukes tight end Daniel Brown played in the New Yorks Jets’ loss at Seattle. The Jets are 0-13.
