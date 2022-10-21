Mountain View (1-5) at Page County (2-5)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Page County 47, Mountain View 20 (March 20, 2021 in Quicksburg)
Page County last week: Bye
Mountain View last week: Petersburg 49, Mountain View 0
Notes: Page County has won four straight against Mountain View. ... The Panthers are averaging 27.5 points per game in their two wins this season, but just 4.4 per contest in losses. ... Page County is coming off a 21-point non-district win over Bath County two weeks ago in Shenandoah. ... The Panthers are in their first season under head coach James May, who is a longtime former defensive coordinator and alum of the school. ... Mountain View is giving up 43.2 points per game in its five losses this season. ... The Generals' lone win this year came in a 51-0 shutout of Massanutten Military Academy on Sept. 30. ... Mountain View is in its second season under head coach Kyle Kokkonen. ... The Generals had to cancel last season after just one game due to a lack of players in the program.
Prediction: Page County 43, Mountain View 14
