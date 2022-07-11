Simply having discussions with a couple of college coaches, touring campuses and having the opportunity to envision himself playing at the next level felt surreal.
For Mountain View graduate Dawson Moomaw, playing in college has been a dream since he was "five years old" and as his dream became a reality, it started to sink in.
"Knowing I’m now actually going to play at the college level is just a different type of feeling," the 6-foot, 150-pound right-hander for the Generals said following a standout senior year. "It feels like all my hard work and time and money has finally paid off."
Moomaw announced he will head to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference next season when he heads south to continue his collegiate baseball career at Ferrum.
From the small-town campus to activities around the town and the highly-respected academics at the school, Moomaw said he quickly felt like it was the perfect fit.
With the Panthers, he'll have a chance to contribute to a program that's steadily improved over the years. Coincidentally, he led a similar turnaround in Quicksburg.
"The one thing that I am looking forward to most when playing college baseball is meeting the team and just growing a brotherly bond with my team and coaches," Moomaw said. "I’m also ready for the change from high school to college, in a baseball way, with the level of play and the quickness of the games I will be playing."
This past season, Moomaw hit .385 with 15 RBIs and 29 runs scored at the plate.
On the mound for Mountain View, he posted a 2.79 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched and was a second-team All-Bull Run District selection.
Since he first stepped foot on the field for the Generals, Moomaw was part of a talented senior class that helped spark a major turnaround for the program.
The past couple of seasons, Mountain View was a regular contender in the Bull Run and was in the race for the league title for a majority of this past season.
"Just being able to play on the varsity level all four years in high school is something that I will remember for a lifetime," Moomaw said following the season.
What once was just a dream quickly became a reality for Moomaw over the years.
The soft-spoken leader for the Generals is now headed to play at the college level and while it sometimes still doesn't feel real, Moomaw said he's ready to get it started.
"I'm proud of the image I left of myself here at [Mountain View]," Moomaw said. "I'm a very hardworking guy that I feel like a lot of people look up to in sports."
