When James Madison shoots a reasonable percentage, the Dukes look like a team capable of beating just about anyone. But on the nights when even the looks won’t go down, which was the case Sunday at West Virginia, things can snowball in a hurry.
The Mountaineers turned the plethora of misses by the ice-cold Dukes into easy buckets and also shot well from 3-point land on the way to a 85-54 victory inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va.
JMU (4-2) shot just 31 percent, missing 50 field goal attempts. Meanwhile West Virginia (5-1) nailed 60 percent from behind the arc and got most of its 16 fastbreak points during a first-half run that quickly put the game out of reach.
“They are a Big 12 basketball team, and a good one,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan told the Daily News-Record by phone afterward. “But we really didn’t come and be ourselves and I was disappointed in that. That’s the kind of team we are going to play in the NCAA Tournament, so that’s the standard and that’s what you’ve got to be ready for when that time comes.”
The Mountaineers were coming off a 20-point loss to No. 7 Baylor while JMU had won three straight, including a victory at Virginia. But while JMU was able to overwhelm the likes of UVa and George Mason with superior talent even when struggling from the field, West Virginia had all the tools to run away from the Dukes.
“I thought we shot the ball well and we did go inside a lot,” longtime West Virginia coach Mike Carey told reporters during a Zoom press conference. “We knew we couldn’t have back-to-back losses and, let’s be honest, Baylor is a heck of a lot better than James Madison. James Madison wasn’t hitting their shots.”
All-Big 12 guard Kysre Gondrezick scored 15 points to lead five Mountaineers in double figures while Esmery Martinez scored 11 points and grabbed 21 rebounds.
Brianna Tinsley and Peyton McDaniel each scored 14 points to lead JMU in scoring with McDaniel also pulling down a team-high eight rebounds. But JMU finished just 5-for-26 from 3-point range and saw the West Virginia lead balloon to as many as 37 points in the second half.
Struggling to put the ball in the hole early in the game was nothing new for the Dukes, who in spite of showing an ability to drive to the basket practically at will saw very few shots drop in the opening quarter.
James Madison shot 28 percent from the field in the first half, including just 1-of-13 on 3-point attempts. The Dukes also missed six layups in the opening 20 minutes with only Tinsley providing much of a consistent spark with the ball.
And unlike most of JMU’s other opponents, West Virginia had shooters to make the Dukes pay. The Mountaineers hit four of five 3-pointers and got to the free throw line 13 times compared to just two attempts for the Dukes on the way to a 50-24 halftime lead.
It doesn’t get any easier for JMU, which travels to face 14th-ranked Maryland on Saturday in a final non-conference game before opening the Colonial Athletic Association schedule at Towson on New Year’s Day. West Virginia returns to action on Friday with another Big 12 game at Oklahoma State.
“I really hope we can gain something from this, otherwise it’s a waste,” O’Regan said. “We’re playing them, we’re playing Maryland. Are the odds against us? Absolutely. But we’ve got to get something out of it.”
