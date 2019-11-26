Chandler Murray scored 27 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists to lead Bridgewater College to a 72-67 non-conference men’s basketball road win at Eastern Mennonite on Monday at Yoder Arena.
Though the two are members of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the game was scheduled as non-league contest. The Eagles, who improved to 2-3, also got 20 points and eight boards from Davrion Grier. Grier shot an efficient 61 percent from the field.
EMU (1-4) led by five at halftime, but was outscored 44-34 in the second half. Tim Jones led the Royals with a team-high 19 points.
EMU and BC will play again on Jan. 29 at Bridgewater in ODAC action. In other local sports Monday:
Women’s Basketball
Lynchburg 82, Eastern Mennonite 61: In its Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener, Eastern Mennonite fell 82-61 at Lynchburg.
Lynchburg (4-2, 2-0 ODAC) doubled up EMU (1-5, 0-1 ODAC) 22-11 in the first quarter and never looked back.
The Royals got a team-high 13 points from Chole Roach while Harrisonburg High School alum Constance Komara chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds in the loss. Lynchburg was led by Maggie Quarles’ game-best 24 points.
Girls basketball
EMHS 36, Blue Ridge Christian School 22: Sophomore Joelle Blosser had 10 points and 12 rebounds and junior Hailey Mast also scored 10 points as the Flames began the season with a 36-22 win at home Monday in a non-league contest in Harrisonburg. Makenna Secrist paced Blue Ridge, of Bridgewater, with 14 points.
Smalls Named POW
RICHMOND – James Madison women’s basketball senior Kamiah Smalls was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week by the conference on Monday.
Smalls earned the honor for the second week in a row thanks to her 21 points in a win against Georgetown and 16 points in a win against Liberty.
FCS Award Finalists Announced
CHICAGO, Ill. – James Madison football coach Curt Cignetti along with senior defensive ends Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka were named finalists for national awards by STATS FCS on Monday.
Carter and Daka were named two of 26 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the best defensive player in the subdivision annually.
Cignetti was named one of 15 finalists for the Eddie Robinson FCS Coach of the Year Award.
-DN-R Sports Desk
