Longtime Houston Rockets personnel scout and Harrisonburg High School alum Brent "B.J." Johnson died Thursday evening in a bicycle accident in Houston, Texas. He was 65.
Johnson had worked in the Rockets organization since 1994-1995, when it won the NBA Finals for a second consecutive season. He has remained with the team since as it cycled through five head coaches, three general managers and two owners during his tenure.
Johnson was well-respected in the basketball community and news of his death sparked players across the NBA to show support on social media late Thursday night and into Friday.
The former HHS standout played for the Blue Streaks in the early 70s and went on to continue his career at East Tennessee State in Johnson City, Tenn., after first attending a junior college.
Johnson played at ETSU for two years, averaging 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game during the 1977-78 season while shooting a blistering 53 percent from the field.
Following his college career, Johnson briefly played for the Buckateers — a spin-off basketball comedy act of the Harlem Globetrotters. He was also part of the NBA's first group to do coaching clinics in Africa.
Johnson is survived by his wife Claudette, his son Bijan and two stepchildren in Ciara Brown and Michael Mitchell.
