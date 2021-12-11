NCAA FCS Playoffs

First Round

Nov. 27

UIW 35, SFA 28

UT Martin 32, Missouri State 31

Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10

South Dakota State 56, UC Davis 24

Southeastern Louisiana 38, Florida A&M 14

Eastern Washington 19, UNI 9

Kennesaw State 48, Davidson 21

Southern Illinois 22, South Dakota 10

Second Round

Dec. 3

Holy Cross (10-2) at No. 5 Villanova (9-2), late

Eastern Washington (10-2) at No. 6 Montana (9-2), late

Dec. 4

No. 3 James Madison 59, Southeastern Louisiana 20

No. 7 ETSU 32, Kennesaw State 31

No. 1 Sam Houston 49, UIW 42

No. 2 North Dakota State 38, Southern Illinois 7

Montana State 26, UT Martin 7

South Dakota State 24, No. 4 Sacramento State 19

Quarterfinals

Friday

James Madison 28, Montana 6

Today

Montana State (10-2) at Sam Houston (11-0), 8:30 p.m.

South Dakota State (10-3) at Villanova (10-2), 2 p.m.

ETSU (11-1) at North Dakota State (11-1), 12 p.m.

