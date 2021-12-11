NCAA FCS Playoffs
First Round
Nov. 27
UIW 35, SFA 28
UT Martin 32, Missouri State 31
Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10
South Dakota State 56, UC Davis 24
Southeastern Louisiana 38, Florida A&M 14
Eastern Washington 19, UNI 9
Kennesaw State 48, Davidson 21
Southern Illinois 22, South Dakota 10
Second Round
Dec. 3
Holy Cross (10-2) at No. 5 Villanova (9-2), late
Eastern Washington (10-2) at No. 6 Montana (9-2), late
Dec. 4
No. 3 James Madison 59, Southeastern Louisiana 20
No. 7 ETSU 32, Kennesaw State 31
No. 1 Sam Houston 49, UIW 42
No. 2 North Dakota State 38, Southern Illinois 7
Montana State 26, UT Martin 7
South Dakota State 24, No. 4 Sacramento State 19
Quarterfinals
Friday
James Madison 28, Montana 6
Today
Montana State (10-2) at Sam Houston (11-0), 8:30 p.m.
South Dakota State (10-3) at Villanova (10-2), 2 p.m.
ETSU (11-1) at North Dakota State (11-1), 12 p.m.
