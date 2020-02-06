February is here and James Madison is once again living the month on the bubble.
The Dukes (16-4, 7-2 Colonial Athletic Association) made no secrets since last season’s run ended in the WNIT semifinals that 2019-20 was all about ending the program’s four-year NCAA Tournament drought.
Just a few weeks away from the month of madness, JMU is in the mix for an at-large bid if things go well. But with an RPI of No. 43, it again appears the only guarantee of making it to the big dance is winning next month’s CAA Tournament.
“The conference tournament seems like a mile away for me just because I’m so up close and personal right now with what we’ve got to work on. But the whole thing is in preparation,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “If I could trade last year and go 13-5 in the league and we win the conference tournament, I’d trade you that right now.”
A year ago, JMU dominated the CAA regular season but was one of the last two teams left out of the NCAA Tournament after injuries tore apart the lineup in March and the Dukes suffered an upset loss in the CAA quarterfinals.
James Madison already has more CAA losses at the midpoint of conference play than it did all last season, but thanks to a challenging non-conference schedule sit in a similar position.
ESPN’s Charlie Creme lists the Dukes as his first team out of the NCAA field. High Post Hoops project both JMU and Drexel making it out of the CAA while College Sports Madness still picks the Dukes to win the league’s automatic bid even after Drexel pounded JMU on Sunday.
“Drexel was as good as I have seen them all year,” O’Regan said. “And they made us pay. When you are down that much to a team like that, it’s really hard to come back.”
The loss was another missed opportunity at a reputation-builder for the Dukes and now the Dragons may end up being the key to JMU’s resume. The Dukes made it through the non-conference schedule with just losses to Maryland and at Virginia by a combined eight points. Maryland’s RPI is No. 9 and the Terps were slotted as a No. 2 seed when the selection committee released an early look at its top teams this week.
Virginia checks in with an RPI of 45, so neither loss necessarily hurts JMU. But each can be chalked up as a blown opportunity. Virginia might have been a quality road win if not for a terrible quarter - and the Dukes controlled the game against Maryland until the final five minutes before blowing a 19-point fourth-quarter lead.
A victory, in either case, could have provided a significant boost to a JMU team that right now boasts St. John’s, with an RPI at No. 49, as its lone Top 50 win.
The Dukes are now relying on the rest of the CAA for as much assistance as possible, but outside of Drexel, the league hasn’t helped much. Reigning CAA Tournament champion Towson visits JMU on Sunday in the midst of a disappointing season.
The Tigers brought back nearly every key player from last year’s squad and flashed its potential with a victory against JMU earlier this season. But overall Towson has struggled to a 9-10 record and No. 194 RPI.
Delaware (210) and UNC Wilmington (255) have also been big disappointments while Hofstra is in the midst of a huge rebuild and the Pride’s RPI of 312 is a drain on the entire league.
“I think everybody gets up to play us,” O’Regan said of the losses at Towson and Drexel. “It’s hard to win on the road. For me, it’s coming out and being able to knock down shots.”
JMU could make it all moot by winning the CAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, but short of that it would serve the Dukes well win out the rest of the regular-season slate. And JMU fans may want to cheer for Drexel to beat everyone else.
The Dragons, who visit JMU on Feb. 28, have an RPI of 56. The best case scenario for JMU would be to see Drexel continue to rise and give the Dukes another shot at a Top 50 victory if both teams keep winning.
“I don’t ever want to lose a game,” O’Regan said. “But I think it is really hard to go long stretches of time where you are winning. We did it last year, going 17-1 in the league. But I think that is really really hard to do.”
