It seems like every time a visitor enters the gym during a James Madison women’s basketball practice, they leave raving about Dukes sophomore Claire Neff.
One day Neff, a 6-2 forward who transferred to JMU from Clemson during the season last year, is draining nearly every 3-pointer she takes. The next, former JMU guard and current Bridgewater College assistant coach Angela “Muff” Mickens is comparing her to one of the Dukes’ all-time best defenders.
“Muff came to practice and said she’s just like Nikki Newman,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I said, yeah, she’s like Nikki Newman, but scores it better.”
Newman, a Harrisonburg native who graduated from JMU in 2014 and is now an assistant coach at Radford, was a two-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year for the Dukes. Whether Neff can be a similar shot-blocking force remains to be seen, but as O’Regan alluded to, she adds a different offense dynamic to JMU as a true stretch four who might also be called up to play center at times.
Neff came off the bench in nine games after gaining eligibility late in the 2020-21 season and scored 19 points against UNC Wilmington and 17 in a victory at Drexel. Though she’s likely going to be a front court player for the Dukes, Neff is also one of the team’s best 3-point shooters.
“That’s why I’m so high on her,” O’Regan said. “She brings a pretty relentless energy and shoots the 3. She’s getting a full preseason and I think if she gets the curriculum she can have a much more consistent year than last year when she was just shoved into stuff.”
EXHIBITION A HOMECOMING
The Dukes added an exhibition against Division II Shepherd to their schedule on Nov. 1. The preseason contest will serve not only as a tuneup for JMU before its season opener at home eight days later against Virginia, but also a welcome back to the area for former Spotswood High School guard MacKenzie Freeze.
Freeze, along with JMU sophomore Steph Ouderkirk, was a first-team all-state performer at Spotswood as a senior and the duo helped lead the Trailblazers to two state championships.
Shepherd played just two games during the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season with Freeze averaging 14 minutes and five points as a true freshman.
ATHLETES UNLIMITED
A new professional women’s basketball league is on the way and it has JMU ties.
Athletes Unlimited, which already operates athlete owned and operated leagues in other sports, including softball and lacrosse, will launch its inaugural basketball season in 2022. Among the first players on board is Tamera Young, who was CAA Player of the Year for JMU in 2008 and played for a decade in the WNBA.
JMU has had a strong presence with Athletes Unlimited since the unique operation began in 2020. Haley Warden, the Most Outstanding Player of the Dukes 2018 lacrosse national championship, and former JMU softball star Odicci Alexander both competed for Athletes Unlimited this year.
