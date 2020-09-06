Rashawn Fredericks is used to playing big games in March. And assuming the 2020-21 college basketball season goes off on something close to a normal schedule, that’s exactly what he wants for his final season.
Fredericks, a 6-5 graduate transfer who signed with the James Madison this spring, was an All-American at Motlow State Community College in Tennessee, twice leading the Bucks to a regional title and a berth in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.
He spent his junior season at Cincinnati, where was a key player off the bench for a Bearcats squad that finished second in the American Athletic Conference regular season before storming through the AAC Tournament to win the league title and earn a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“I’ve come from a lot of winning programs, so I want to try to transfer that over and bring a winning mentality and toughness I have to this program and try to get to the NCAA Tournament,” Fredericks said.
While Fredericks, who recently graduated from UAB after sitting out there last season, has plenty of postseason experience, he’s joining a JMU program where March Madness has mostly been viewed from afar.
The Dukes haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2013, their only trip to the Big Dance in the past 25 years. There is a renewed sense of interest around the program since the hiring in March of new head coach Mark Byington, who won at least 20 games in each of the past three seasons at Georgia Southern, but Fredericks might be one of the few thinking NCAA Tournament or bust for this season.
But Fredericks, who grew up in the Virgin Islands before playing high school basketball in Tampa, Fla., has confidence that this JMU team, which brings back All-CAA guard Matt Lewis and adds five Division I transfers, can make a quick turnaround after winning just two CAA games last season.
“I think it’s going to be easy to bring a winning mentality here,” Fredericks said. “I think if the younger guys, and even the older guys, work hard and do whatever it takes we can get in position to win and make it to the NCAA Tournament.”
Fredericks may have March on his mind, but he’s still working toward getting his body in shape for a November start to the season.
He was still finishing up his coursework at UAB before he could join the rest of the JMU roster when players began arriving on campus in July. After a quarantine period when he finally got to Harrisonburg last month, he began working out with new teammates, but has been trying to catch up physically.
Not that anybody around the JMU program is particularly worried about Fredericks eventually getting where he needs to go.
“He joined us so late, other guys were in really great shape and in weight training and everything else, so he had to play catch up,” Byington said. “But what we already know about him from watching him before and recruiting him is he is extremely competitive and tough. Sometimes he makes up for other things because of his competitiveness and toughness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.