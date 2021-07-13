Takal Molson knows when people start talking about basketball hotbeds, his hometown of Buffalo, N.Y., doesn’t immediately come to everyone’s mind. But the new James Madison guard has designs on enhancing upstate New York’s hoops reputation.
Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington and New York City are metro areas that continue to supply the Colonial Athletic Association with a steady stream of talent. But Molson, who transferred to JMU this summer from Seton Hall, said his part of New York has been a hidden gem in terms of producing quality players.
“I definitely think it gets overlooked,” Molson said. “There are so many good players I could name that maybe didn’t even get Division I opportunities. There’s a lot of good talent back in that upstate area. I like to show my respect to all of them and I play against them when I’m back home and I know the level of talent that I’m playing against when I’m back home.”
Some of the top CAA players in recent memory have come from the New York State Thruway corridor in central and western New York. Following the 2020 season, William & Mary’s Nathan Knight and Northeastern’s Jordan Roland, both from Syracuse, were first-team All-CAA picks. Towson’s Brian Fobbs, a Rochester product, was a second-team all-conference.
Knight, now with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, earned the CAA’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards as a senior. But he and Roland were both completely overlooked by the hometown Syracuse Orange coming out of high school. Fobbs was barely recruited as a prep player and had to go to a Division II junior college before becoming a standout at Towson in suburban Baltimore.
Molson, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound wing, believes players who come out of the region bring an underdog mentality that can’t be coached.
“Everyone from upstate has a chip on their shoulder,” Molson said. “Obviously New York City is obviously the big bird, but you can put five of us from upstate against those guys from New York City and we’ll win. We’ve always just got that chip on our shoulder and I think we all use it as fuel.”
Molson is looking to make a big impact on the CAA in his own right. He started his college career in his hometown at Canisius where - after earning the MAAC Rookie of the Year award as a freshman - he blew up into a first-team All-MAAC performer as a sophomore, averaging nearly 17 points per game.
He sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring to Seton Hall and had an up-and-down campaign last year. He averaged nine points and four rebounds through the Pirates first seven games, including contests against Louisville, St. John’s, Penn State and Oregon.
But Molson struggled to find a consistent stroke behind the arc, shooting just 20 percent from 3-point range in 27 games. After averaging 23 minutes a game before Christmas, his playing time decreased in the second half to the point he played a season-low nine minutes in the regular-season finale.
“I think when guys get limited shots and limited minutes it can be really hard to get into a rhythm and stay in a rhythm,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “Also to know that if you miss that shot you might be coming out of the game, the mentality of knowing the coach has your back and you can make mistakes and stay on the court, I think that gives him empowerment and confidence. He’ll have that with us.”
Molson, who has two years of eligibility remaining, used the size and strength that came with being a high school football standout to get most of his points going to the basket against smaller guards.
Through JMU’s summer practice sessions and nighttime pickup games, developing his jumper and creating a more complete offensive game has been a priority.
“I’m focusing on being consistent and preparing the same way every day,” Molson said. “My biggest two focuses are my ball-handling and shot-making, and I would say it’s going pretty well.”
Early results have been promising. New teammates who didn’t keep track of his previous stats have been surprised to hear shooting was an issue at Seton Hall.
“Tak, just the way he can make shots and create shots,” guard Tyree Ihenacho, who transferred to JMU after earning Summit League Freshman of the Year honors at North Dakota last season, said. “Off the dribble, side steps, step-backs, all of that. He really stands out to me as a guy who is super skilled.”
Byington said he won’t look to any single player to replace the production of 2021 CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis, who averaged nearly 20 points and four assists per game last season. But the second-year Dukes coach anticipated Molson making a major contribution.
“You can tell right away Tak has played the game at a high level,” Byington said. “He’s at a pace with his game and sees the game better than younger guys or even an older guy who is inexperienced. He’s going to be a guy who is going to be able to score in a multitude of ways. We anticipate him being one of the better players in the CAA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.