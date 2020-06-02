Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming city/county athletes to watch for during the 2020-21 academic year. The first installment takes a look at volleyball.
One year after seeing a pair of local rivals — Spotswood and East Rockingham — both reach their respective regional championship games, the city/county football scene will look much different in 2020.
Turner Ashby is coming off an impressive turnaround, but loses key pieces of leadership in Grant Swinehart, C.J. Haskins and Jessie Knight. Both the Trailblazers and Eagles lose an array of seniors, including standout running backs Ethan Barnhart and Trenton Morris, and Harrisonburg is still looking for a new head coach while also replacing key players such as Malachi Davis, Jaylin Smith and Kwentin Smiley.
With so many key players gone, the door has opened up for new players to breakout as standout players with their respective programs this season.
Here’s a look at some of the up-and-coming athletes to watch this year:
Evan Atkins, Spotswood, Senior
As one of the lone underclassmen on last year's offensive line, the soft-spoken senior has witnessed firsthand what it takes to be successful in the run game and will be a critical piece with his consistency this season.
Dylan Eppard, Turner Ashby, Junior
As another one of Turner Ashby's impressive young linebackers, the 6-foot, 180-pounder has a chance to take on an even bigger role this season as a two-way player for the Knights.
Matthew Fries, East Rockingham, Senior
As a third-year starter, the 6-foot, 200-pound defensive end and running back will play on both sides of the ball for the Eagles and play a key role in maintaining the program's winning tradition.
Logan Frye Jr., East Rockingham, Junior
For the third time in as many years, East Rockingham will have a new quarterback and the guy that could be primed to take the spot this year is junior Logan Frye, who also plays free safety.
Keenan Glago, Harrisonburg, Junior
The 6-foot-1, 144-pound signal-caller had quite the debut last year as a soft-spoken sophomore, but could be one of the area's top players this year if able to improve his consistency.
Isaiah Hamilton, Harrisonburg, Senior
After a breakout season last year as a junior and emerging as one of the top defensive backs in the city/county, look for the 6-foot, 172-pounder to make an impact on both sides of the ball for the Blue Streaks.
Jared Peake, Turner Ashby, Senior
The Turner Ashby baseball standout was one of many pleasant surprises for the Knights a year ago, providing an immediate boost as a skill player and will be one of the most dangerous players in the city/county.
Ryan Shonk, Spotswood, Senior
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior was the area's best tight end a year ago and will take on an even bigger role this season as Spotswood looks to replace the production of several big pieces from last year's unit.
Addison Simmons, Turner Ashby, Junior
The 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker broke onto the scene as one of the best defenders in the Valley District a year ago and will be one of the city/county's top talents in 2020.
Dameyon Simmons, Spotswood, Senior
The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder can play along both sides of the line and also line up at the tight end spot and that versatility will be useful for a Spotswood team replacing quite a bit of offensive talent.
Zach Shifflett, East Rockingham, Senior
A consistent and steady force for East Rockingham, the 6-foot-2, 270-pound center will play a key role in helping the Eagles continue their solid ground attack their built during the 2019 campaign.
Cameron Showalter, Broadway, Junior
While his statistics won't blow you away, the 5-foot-8, 147-pound running back showed potential with both his speed and his vision at times last year and will be a key piece to turning the Gobblers around.
Landen Stuhmiller, Broadway, Junior
The 5-foot-8, 140-pound multi-sport athlete did quite a bit for Broadway on both sides of the ball, but his move to quarterback late in the season is something to keep an eye on heading into the 2020 season.
Nate Tinnell, Broadway, Senior
As arguably the city/county's best overall player, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior is undoubtedly Broadway's biggest leader and will have a major impact on both sides of the ball as the Gobblers look to improve off a one-win season.
Jazen Walker, Harrisonburg, Senior
After battling through some injuries before putting together a strong basketball campaign, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver will bring both leadership and size to a Harrisonburg offense that could be lethal.
