If there’s one thing a college basketball coach needs in the face of an unprecedented offseason, it’s a cell phone. So forgive new James Madison University head man Mark Byington for his moment of panic Tuesday morning.
"Imagine a coach who didn't have a phone for an hour after they cut off his old number," Byington said with a chuckle. "I don't have any of my contacts in my new phone. My heart has been beating very fast the past hour, but everything else is going great."
Not much is happening face-to-face for Byington - who spent the previous seven seasons at Georgia Southern - in his first few days on the job. In-person recruiting on and off-campus is disallowed until at least April 15 by the NCAA and all but two current JMU players have left Harrisonburg to finish out the semester at home.
Conversations with potential staff members are also happening remotely, so one can imagine Byington’s phone had been blowing up before and after the switch.
"Normally what I would be doing at this time is working guys out, letting them get to know me, showing the style and showing what they can do at this point," Byington said. "Then you'd jump in the car and go out recruiting. You'd go see current signees, guys for the future you want to bring in and you'd go see the important people in the area for recruiting -- AAU coaches and high school coaches -- and let them know how important they are to your program."
Byington reiterated Tuesday his hope to keep all the current players on the roster. That included Darius Banks and Dwight Wilson, a pair of rising senior starters from Florida who have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
“The talks with the guys have been great,” Byington said. “It’s a little bit of a natural thing now that happens everywhere when there is change. But at the same time, I really let those guys know that I want them back. I also let them know that if they can be happier somewhere else, then I’m fine with that. But every single thing they’ve told me is how much they love James Madison. The only thing they don’t like is the losing. I’ve been real clear with those guys. Just because you are in the transfer portal doesn’t mean you have to transfer.”
Byington is still in the process of putting together his staff. Andrew Wilson, his top assistant at Georgia Southern, is the interim coach in charge and a candidate to take over for Byington with the Eagles.
Whether or not Georgia Southern decides to promote Wilson could influence the number of his previous assistants who join Byington in Harrisonburg. In addition to Wilson, Byington’s other assistants at Georgia Southern included former South Carolina State head coach Ben Betts — a Roanoke College alumnus and former VCU assistant — and Jon Cremins, who like Byington was an assistant at College of Charleston under Bobby Cremins - the father of Jon.
It’s a busy time for staff changes at JMU as the Dukes recently posted a job listing for an assistant coach in the women’s program. The JMU women were 25-4 this past season while the men were 9-21 - and last in the Colonial Athletic Association.
In the meantime, Byington said he talked with each member of the previous JMU staff and some may be considered to continue with the program.
The new Dukes head man said one priority was to find an assistant with a history in the area.
“I’ve talked to guys I already know and I want to give a fair chance to the guys that are already here,” Byington said. “There are some regional things and guys who were on my staff before that really fit this region. To do some things I want to do, I will have to hire somebody with a regional tie.”
