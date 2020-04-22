If it all breaks the right way, new coach Mark Byington might have just the roster he needs to play his style in his first season at James Madison.
Byington, who took the JMU post a month ago after seven seasons in charge at Georgia Southern, prefers “positionless basketball” with multiple ball handlers on the floor while valuing mobility and athleticism in his post players over pure size.
“I like to play two or three guys on the court who have point guard capabilities,” Byington said Tuesday. “Our offense can adjust to personnel and I tell the players, the greater your skill set the greater we can use you in the offense. If they are a big who can shoot 3’s, it’s going to be used. Or sometimes you have a bigger wing who can post up. I love versatility.”
Byington’s first four recruits with the Dukes reflect that. Jalen Hodge, a transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, and prep school point guard Terell Strickland are both aggressive defenders who can push the ball up the floor after a steal or a rebound.
“Yeah, Coach B described me as a prototypical guard for his offense,” Hodge said. “A guy who can make plays off the ball screen and off the bounce for himself and find those open guys off those attacks.”
Rashawn Fredericks, a graduate transfer who played at Cincinnati during the 2018-19 season, is 6-foot-5 and a strong rebounder who can go inside and out. Incoming freshman Justin Amadi is a power forward listed at just 6-6, but is super quick and explosive around the rim. Byington said Amadi can defend all five positions.
That alone could be cause for some measured excitement, but Byington also seemed optimistic that the Dukes could return both Matt Lewis and Deshon Parker - starting guards from last season who are both exploring other options at the moment.
“I love the fact that I’ve been left with some bigger guards in Deshon Parker and Matt Lewis,” Byington said. “We talk with them every day. We’re in constant communication with them. We want those two guys back. I think they could be one of the best backcourts in the league next year if they come back.”
Lewis, who averaged 19 points per game last season and is on track to score more than 2,000 for his career if he returns for his senior season, entered his name in the NBA Draft. But the Woodbridge product retained his eligibility and could very well return to JMU with an opportunity to become the program’s all-time leading scorer.
“If Matt can go to the NBA now, obviously that’s great,” Byington said. “But if he can’t I think he has a chance to turn around this program and be one of the main guys to do it. There are so many things that make it a win-win.”
Parker, who averaged 10 points and four assists, put his name in the transfer portal but has yet to decide whether he will choose a new school or return to JMU.
“We’ve met with him and his family,” Byington said. “They reiterated how much they love James Madison. We’ll see where it goes.”
Should both Lewis and Parker return and the NCAA vote for immediate eligibility for transfers such as Hodge, the Dukes are suddenly looking at some impressive depth. In addition to the newcomers, rising sophomores Jayvis Harvey, Zyon Dobbs and Quinn Richey all could challenge for expanded roles.
Byington said rising senior forward Zach Jacobs should fit well into the system. He’s excited to work with Michael Christmas and Julien Wooden, who each showed some flashes of great potential as part-time starters as freshmen.
“I think Mike Christmas, Julien Wooden, and Zach Jacobs are all guys who can do different things and play different positions,” Byington said. “We can go small or big with them and their skill sets translate. Then there are other guys who didn’t get much of an opportunity and I’m anxious to work with them. I’m really excited.”
