Dave Riggert is getting ready for the whirlwind.
Thursday night Riggert will call his final football game at Missouri Western, where he’s been the Griffons’ play-by-play voice since 2009. By Friday evening he plans to be in Harrisonburg where the next day he’ll be in the press box at Bridgeforth Stadium observing Dave Thomas as he calls James Madison’s game against visiting Maine.
When the Dukes’ arrive in Utah a week later for a non-conference game at Weber State, Riggert will be in the play-by-play seat himself, officially beginning his tenure as the new voice of the JMU Dukes.
“I’ve already packed up most everything,” Riggert said. “I’ll be there for Game 2 and I’ll get to see how they do things and learn about the broadcast. I’ve been in contact with the guys that are doing it right now and they’ve welcomed me with open arms and Dave Thomas has been an open book and if I need anything I can talk to him. It’s been awesome. I’ll have an even better understanding in Week 3 when I take over.”
The timing of the transition created a bit of a rush. Thomas, who came to Harrisonburg in 2015, announced late summer he was returning to his native North Carolina, a move that would better allow him to tend to family commitments.
From there the search was on to fill his roles, not only at JMU but also with Harrisonburg Radio Group. Thomas agreed to call JMU’s first two football games while the Dukes got a new announcer in place.
Riggert, a native Midwesterner who spent his entire career working in Kansas and Missouri, decided the time was right to move up to calling Division I games. And, he said, his family is up for the move to the East Coast. But his wife and three sons will stay behind in St. Joseph, Mo., until the end of the fall semester before changing schools and making the move to the Shenandoah Valley.
“I love Missouri Western, it’s a great place and Division II probably doesn’t get enough credit for how good it is,” Riggert said. “But I always felt like I was talented enough to have a Division I job. There were opportunities that just didn’t seem like the right fit, but throughout this entire process it felt comfortable to me. My oldest is in the eighth grade and I didn’t want to move the family when he was in high school, so it comes at a good time. It’s a new adventure. We’ve never lived on the East Coast and we are close enough to a lot of things that we can do on a weekend that would have been big vacations for us in the past.”
Like Thomas before him, Riggert’s duties with Harrisonburg Radio Group will extend beyond calling JMU games, including hosting a weekday sports talk show in the noon-1 p.m. time slot on the local ESPN Radio affiliate, AM 1360 and FM 106.9.
“HRG is heavily involved in the community, so live local talent like Dave plays a big part in what we do to maintain that community connection,” Harrisonburg Radio Group general manager Kim Mitchell said in a press release upon Riggert’s hiring. “Our mission statement is we live here, we give here. We have more than a dozen on-air personalities, including the voice of the Dukes, in our building allowing us to be live and local every day and super serve our community.”
Riggert has plenty of sports knowledge to share.
A native of Superior, Neb., Riggert played football, basketball and baseball in his youth and took up track and field in junior high. A standout football player in high school, he considered playing that sport at Kansas State, but eventually joined the track team at the University of Nebraska, where he graduated in 2000.
Since then he’s done play-by-play for Kansas State, Kansas Wesleyan University and the Kansas Cagerz of the United States Basketball League in addition to his run at Missouri Western.
When it comes to sports talk, Riggert said fans can expect a show that’s based more on interviews than hot takes. JMU will be a focus in the time slot, but Bridgewater College Eastern Mennonite and local high schools will also be a part of the discussion.
In the meantime, he’s excited to get on the mic for his first Dukes game.
“This is a passion for me,” Riggert said. “I loved sports growing up and just always wanted to be a part of it. I get pretty fired up and I always have energy. Maybe on a broadcast I get a little too excited at times, but if you are the voice of a university I think you can be that way.”
