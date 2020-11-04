In his fourth preseason wearing a James Madison practice jersey, Zach Jacobs can feel the differences as the Dukes prepare for the first year under new coach Mark Byington.
“It’s really a little like my freshman year because everybody is new and we are kind of bonding,” Jacobs said. “We do have a lot of talent on the team and Coach B has preached that we will be interchangeable and play fast and play hard. I think that really should help us, especially in the league. Hopefully other teams won’t expect how fast we are going to play.”
Jacobs, a 6-8 senior forward from Richmond, is one of a handful of JMU players left who signed on to play for former coach Louis Rowe. The Dukes couldn’t put together a winning record during Jacobs’ first three seasons and last year finished at the very bottom of the Colonial Athletic Association standings.
Enter Byington, who in seven seasons as a head coach at Georgia Southern and a partial season as interim head coach College of Charleston put together a record of 138-101. That includes four consecutive winning seasons at Georgia Southern before returning to his native Virginia to take over the Dukes.
To make sure JMU is ready for a full season at an advanced pace, the Dukes have picked up the speed in practice, a process that was set back a bit by a positive coronavirus test within the program in October.
“One thing I really love, our practices are really competitive,” Byington said. “Guys are pushing each other. Our practices have been extremely competitive, but right now we aren’t able to maintain the pace I want to maintain. I thought we were in a really good spot before we had to go into quarantine with our conditioning level. I thought our skills were coming along and some guys were coming into figuring out what we want.”
Jacobs was around last fall when there was also buzz around JMU about a new style that would increase the pace and electrify the offense. And it did, for a while at least. The Dukes ranked No. 85 out of 353 Division I programs a year ago at 72.9 possessions per game, an increase of nearly four per contest from the 2018-19 season.
But after a promising start in non-conference play, JMU saw its season unravel after Christmas and the Dukes eventually reverted to their old style, averaging less than 65 possessions per game over the final 10 games of the season.
Byington’s teams, on the other hand, have consistently played fast. Georgia Southern ranked 45th in the nation at 74 possessions per game after racing to 76 a contest the year before. The Eagles averaged at least 72 possessions per game each of the past five seasons.
“It’s just been a different personality of coaching staff, which I’ve enjoyed,” Jacobs said. “It’s always good to have a different perspective and it is nice to be able to see these differences. I’m excited because we really haven’t that much success in the past, so hopefully the differences with Coach Byington will have a big impact on us winning games this year.”
After finally being able to release a non-conference schedule earlier in the week, the Dukes know they have plenty of work to do before the season opener Nov. 25 against Lancaster Bible. Particularly considering the schedule gets significantly tougher two days later when MEAC North favorite Norfolk State visits the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
After an initial period of conditioning following the two-week COVID-19 shutdown, the Dukes are back to full practices, though not quite where Byington wants to be by the time the season begins.
“That break set us back,” Byington said. “But now we are starting to catch on again. I think the good thing is I saw us a couple of weeks ago and I know the level we can get to. But we are not at the level today where we were three weeks ago, so we are trying to catch up.”
