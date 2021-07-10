Luke Keister had an RBI single in the last of seventh to give host New Market a 2-1 lead and the Shockers beat the Clover Hill Bucks 3-2 on Friday in the Rockingham County Baseball League at Rebel Park.
The hit by Keister scored Ty Bennett, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup who had reached on a single. Pearce Bucher of New Market doubled in the eighth and scored on a single by George Auel to make it 3-1.
Josh Eberly had an RBI double to give the Bucks a lead of 1-0 in the second as he drove in Ross French, who had reached on a fielder's choice.
Josh Tayman of New Market singled to score Bucher in the sixth to tie the game at 1. Keister and Bucher each had two hits.
Drew Easter drove in a run in ninth for Clover Hill but New Market starter Joel Smith went the distance and allowed just five hits.
Jacob Grabeel was the starting pitcher for Clover Hill and he allowed just one run in six innings. Kevin Navedo had three hits for Clover Hill while Eberly had two.
It was big change from Wednesday, when the Clover Hill bats erupted to beat Elkton 26-18 as Bryce Suters had two homers and seven RBIs, and John Siciliano and Hayden Baldwin also had three hits for the Bucks.
In other Friday baseball:
Valley League
Covington 6, at Harrisonburg 3: Pitcher Cade Henry allowed just three runs on 11 hits as the visiting Covington Lumberjacks beat the Harrisonburg Turks 6-3 in the Valley Baseball League. Henry threw 104 pitches - 70 for strikes. The Turks had taken a 1-0 lead in the second on a RBI hit by Jordan Sweeney (Rutgers), who drove in Conor Hartigan (JMU). But Covington scored runs in the third, fourth and seventh to take a lead of 3-1.
The starting pitcher for the Turks was Will Mercer, who went five innings and gave up two runs (one earned) with three strikeouts and one walk. Bryce Safferwich and Logan McNeely, now hitting .298, each had two hits for Harrisonburg.
Youth Baseball/Softball
In the state Babe Ruth tournament, the Keezletown 10s lost 11-0 to Christiansburg in its opener of the double-elimination event.
In the Little League state tournament, the Bridgewater major girls won 15-5 over Abingdon in five innings as Laela Shank was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs and Azlyn Bowman had two doubles and drove in four runs. Bowman, Shank and Belle Thyson were the pitchers for Bridgewater in the win.
Kate Gordon
Page County product Kate Gordon - a star for James Madison in softball - will throw out the first pitch for JMU Night at Nationals Park in Washington on July 17. The Nationals host the San Diego Padres in the game that is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m.
BC's Secord
Turner Ashby graduate Canon Secord, a junior tennis player this past season at Bridgewater, has been named a first-team all-state pick for the third year in row by the Virginia Sports Information Directors.
Secord was 13-0 in single play this year and was the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year for the second time. "Going undefeated — I’m pretty happy with that," Secord told the News-Record this spring. "Going through matches, you find different challenges in each match you play. I definitely saw that this year."
Swimming & Diving
Sarah Stim, Emily Gross and Faith Anderson of JMU swimming and diving were named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America's Scholar All-American Teams this week. This is the fourth year in a row that the three divers have received the award.
Rowe Landing Spot
Louis Rowe, a former player and men's basketball coach at JMU, is now an assistant coach with the staff at South Florida. Rowe was the Dukes' coach for four years and was replaced after the 2019-20 season by Mark Byington, who led JMU to the regular-season title last season.
- DN-R Sports Desk
