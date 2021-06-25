Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series.
During a whirlwind run to the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series, James Madison provided a prime example of how an athlete’s value on the open market can explode almost overnight.
With the NCAA on the verge of allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), all players will soon have the freedom to capitalize on their big moment. During the Dukes' week in Oklahoma City, pitcher Odicci Alexander became a fixture on ESPN and gained tens of thousands of followers on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter after JMU knocked off No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State.
“I really haven’t even wrapped my head around what’s happening,” Alexander said after the Dukes arrived back in Harrisonburg. “Even after throwing the first pitch at the College World Series it was hard to grasp.”
Marketing professionals, however, were well aware of Alexander’s potential in the midst of the WCWS. Within days of JMU’s return to campus, Alexander, a fifth-year senior whose eligibility expired with the final out of the Dukes’ season, had hired a manager, signed with two professional teams, launched a clothing line and picked up other endorsement deals.
All that said, Alexander may have never had a better time to capitalize financially than during the Women’s College World Series itself. But at the time, NCAA rules prohibited it. Had Alexander been an underclassmen, she’d still be unable to profit on her fame.
“One of the wrongs being righted when it comes to name, image and likeness is an athlete’s ability to monetize their championship moment,” said Jarrod Jordan, chief marketing officer of Iovate Health Sciences. “You can go from virtually unknown to a trending topic on Twitter and subject of every morning show in America and back again in an instant.”
Alexander, who now plays for the USSSA Pride, isn’t fading into complete obscurity anytime soon. But the audience for NCAA postseason games, which can draw more than a million TV viewers, is significantly greater than any professional softball league.
Changes to the NCAA’s NIL protocol would allow players like Alexander to send a sponsored post on social media just before taking the field on ESPN.
“Going forward, student athletes, especially those who aren’t in revenue sports, will be able to reap some long term rewards,” Jordan said. “Imagine if those memorable moments in Oklahoma City resulted in a student athlete putting down a down payment on a house, or were invested into a startup or the stock market.”
A name, image and likeness waiver could provide a variety of opportunities for athletes at schools such at JMU, including selling autographs and memorabilia, making personal appearances or advertising for local businesses. But JMU officials anticipate social media becoming the most prevalent avenue for the Dukes.
“Specifically to JMU, I think we are going to have athletes who will be able to profit off their name, image and likeness in the social media space,” JMU assistant athletic director for compliance Stephen LaPorta said. “You really just have to be able to build a brand and develop a following. Companies will reach out to you if you have enough followers.”
While the best football and basketball players could get rich simply from their athletic exploits, college athletes in all sports might find themselves less restricted to earn money in other ways, including outside businesses only tangentially related to their sports.
For example, JMU softball slugger Kate Gordon was a licensed real estate agent during her final season for the Dukes, but only able to advertise her services after the WCWS. It was the same for former JMU women’s basketball player Logan Reynolds, who dabbled in fashion design while in college.
Former JMU men’s basketball player Cam Smith was an accomplished painter and produced YouTube videos during his time with the Dukes.
“I didn’t have many issues selling my artwork or making videos,” Smith said. “However I was much more cautious about the content I was posting and I avoided using JMU’s name when it came to my content just to be sure I wasn’t risking anything. I probably just would’ve been more active on social media platforms to gain a much larger audience and tying myself to JMU basketball I think would’ve helped that.”
Kamiah Smalls, the CAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Year during her senior season, considered launching a reality show-style YouTube channel with her roommates Lexie Barrier and Devon Merritt while they played basketball at JMU. NCAA rules prohibited it.
“It would have given every college athlete a chance to put themselves out there a little more,” Smalls said. “Giving college athletes a chance to promote themselves not only gives players a chance to really find themselves, it also puts the universities out there. I think lots of things could have helped me make a couple more dollars in college, whether it had been a basketball camp or something on YouTube.”
Smalls’ coach at JMU, Sean O’Regan, said he’s in favor of NIL changes. But he also admitted he may be forced to reconsider certain ways he manages his team.
“That adds a whole other distraction,” O’Regan said. “People are hitting you up on social media. Is this a scam? There’s a whole other element to that stuff now. I hope it stays in a good place. This has already changed so much, which isn’t a bad thing. It really changed, I don’t want to say power and control dynamics, but that’s kind of it. I’ve got somebody right now who didn’t do well academically and I’m not letting them on social media, with the blessing of her parents. They are on board. But there could be some problems with that. What if now I’m holding back her ability to make money? It gets into a whole different zone of things.”
Others at JMU, such as men’s basketball coach Mark Byington, are only dipping their toes into the NIL pool. But Byington said Alexander and the softball team may provide the blueprint.
“She’s the star of college sports right now,” Byington said. “Not just at JMU, but of college sports. We kind of want to wait and see how she’s able to use that platform. We might have a guy, maybe not this year, but maybe two years or three years from now that might be able to be on the same stage as she’s on right now. When we see something that’s working or something our guys can pursue we’re going to do it, but right now it hasn’t come up a lot.”
After experiencing her team’s rocket to stardom, JMU softball coach Loren LaPorte is eager to see her players be able to take full advantage when NIL restrictions loosen, perhaps as soon as next week.
“I think it’s a great thing,” LaPorte said. “I’m not against it. I think there are a lot of pros and cons to it, just like anything. But for our players to be able to get advantages from it in their play is great. I think somebody asked Kate Gordon if she was ever going to use her cleats again because they would like to buy them from her. We’ve just never experienced anything like this, but I don’t think it would be a bad thing for our athletes to have.”
