A Neff was enough.
James Madison got a big contribution from new freshman Claire Neff to cruise past UNC Wilmington, 79-55, Tuesday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Neff, who originally enrolled at Clemson in the fall, scored 19 points in just her third game for the Dukes.
“I have so much excitement inside of me right now,” Neff said. “Before I got the waiver to play all I could do was be energetic and support my teammates from the bench. I’m really, really happy where I’m at right now. I wasn’t even thinking about my own made shots. We had everybody knocking down 3’s and our posts blocking shots. It was so much excitement for my teammates.”
Neff, a 6-foot-2 forward from Bel Air, Md. who was recruited heavily by the Dukes out of high school, left Clemson a few weeks into the first semester and called JMU coach Sean O’Regan to see if he still had a scholarship available.
After officially joining the JMU program in December, she only received clearance to play for the Dukes earlier this month and O’Regan had been slowly working her into the rotation. Tuesday was a full immersion, giving Neff 17 minutes off the bench, and she took full advantage.
“We’ve seen, she’s athletic and can shoot,” O’Regan said. “She’s worked really hard in the gym and in practice she just makes plays. She’s going to be special. What I’ve had to balance all this time was when she was ready.”
Neff wasn’t the only JMU player to put up big numbers. Kiki Jefferson continued a stellar sophomore season with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Jamia Hazell added 12 points and eight assists as six Dukes finished with at least eight points, including Rayne Tucker - who added four rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes.
JMU (11-7, 7-4 CAA) came into the game tied for third in the Colonial Athletic Association, but with four losses in its past eight games. Most recently, JMU suffered a nine-point defeat last week at Towson in another weekday matinee.
Tuesday also marked the Dukes’ sixth straight game without second-leading scorer Peyton McDaniel, but against UNCW (3-10, 0-7) the production from Neff helped make up the difference.
After the Seahawks had rallied in the third quarter to cut what had been a 23-point JMU lead to 15, Neff nailed her fourth 3-pointer of the game, then forced a UNCW turnover as the Dukes pulled away once again.
“If you see her in practice everyday, she’s always in the gym,” Jefferson, who played for the Philly Belles AAU program with Neff, said of her teammate. “This is no surprise. She’s a hard worker so she deserves everything that comes toward her. When Coach O said ‘Hey, we are looking at this girl,’ I was like ‘get her.’”
JMU never trailed after the eight-minute mark of the first quarter, but the Seahawks matched JMU bucket for bucket until Hazell made a jumper in the closing moments of the opening period. That was the start of a 10-0 run that stretched across the initial minutes of the second quarter as the Dukes began to gain some separation.
Later in the second, JMU used four consecutive 3-pointers, two of them by Neff, who finished 5-for-6 behind the line, to make it a 41-20 lead. The Dukes went to the dressing room at halftime holding a 19-point advantage.
JMU moved a half-game ahead of Drexel in third place in the CAA standings, but could face their toughest challenge in league play this weekend. The Dukes are scheduled to play host to Delaware (16-2, 13-1), which sits atop the conference standings and has won four straight, for a pair of games this weekend.
