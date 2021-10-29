Football may have driven the decision for the Sun Belt Conference to add four schools, including James Madison. But there will also be implications on the basketball court for the league as well as its new members.
While the SBC has moved up the ranks to become arguably the top Group of Five football conference, the basketball product hasn’t developed as strong of a reputation.
In recent seasons, analytic rankings such as KenPom and RPI have typically rated the Sun Belt ahead of the Colonial Athletic Association, JMU’s longtime home.
During Old Dominion’s introductory press conference earlier this week, Monarchs’ athletic director Wood Selig said the Sun Belt has also been ranked ahead of Conference USA, where incoming Sun Belt members ODU, Marshall and Southern Mississippi currently reside, four of the past six seasons.
But other mid-major conferences including the Atlantic-10, Missouri Valley and Mountain West typically rank ahead of the Sun Belt.
The newcomers, however, could potentially provide a long-term boost to Sun Belt hoops.
While JMU’s recent on-court history was spotty at best until winning the CAA regular-season championship a year ago, the Dukes have over the past two years pumped money and resources into the program, including the hire of coach Mark Byington away from Sun Belt member Georgia Southern.
Old Dominion and Marshall also bring solid basketball programs to the Sun Belt. The Monarchs have made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, most recently in 2019. Marshall, under coach Dan D’Antoni, last made the NCAA Tournament in 2018, knocking off Wichita State in the first round.
JMU and ODU, in particular, raise the bar in terms of investment in men’s basketball. Last season, the Dukes opened the Atlantic Union Bank Center, a $140 million on-campus arena. ODU has called Chartway Arena at the Ted Constant Center home since 2002 and each building seats around 8,500 for basketball and are widely considered among the nicest college basketball venues in the country.
“We’ve been waiting a long time to open a facility of this nature in Harrisonburg,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said at the AUBC last week. “We’re excited about the tickets we’ve sold so far. Ticket sales are up about 36 percent over season-ending tickets back in [the 2019-20 season]. We think this is a really pinnacle facility for the community and the university.”
While several other Sun Belt schools have arenas that may offer a similar gameday experience for the average fan, and Georgia State has plans to open its own $87 million arena in downtown Atlanta, the Dukes and Monarchs are ahead of the pack in terms of behind-the-scenes amenities and their men's and women's hoops programs generally don't have to share facilities with other sports. Many other Sun Belt programs house teams such as volleyball and indoor track inside their basketball arenas.
JMU and ODU each have state-of-the-art practice and training facilities that surpass the rest of the Sun Belt.
The incoming Sun Belt teams will also represent an overall increase in coaching salaries. While Georgia State’s Rob Lanier earns $575,000 per year, the average salary of Sun Belt head coaches in 2019 was approximately $280,000.
JMU, ODU and Marshall each pay their basketball coaches a total compensation package in the neighborhood of $500,000.
Multiple sources have also told the Daily News-Record the Sun Belt could see non-football members Texas-Arlington and Little Rock depart, a situation that had been discussed within the conference even long before the most recent expansion began. That would leave the league with 14 all-sports members once the additions of JMU and Marshall are official, and cut down on the cross-division travel in basketball.
The Sun Belt has not placed multiple teams in the NCAA Tournament since 2013 when former members Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee each made the field. A Sun Belt team hasn’t advanced to the Round of 32 since 12th-seeded Little Rock knocked off No. 5 Purdue in 2016.
The likely new East Division of the Sun Belt consisting of James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Georgia Southern will also feature some interesting hoops rivalries. JMU is geographically central to ODU, Marshall and Appalachian State and the Dukes and Monarchs were longtime rivals in the CAA.
Byington came to JMU from Georgia Southern, where he was the Eagles head coach for seven seasons. In 1997, Lefty Driesell left JMU for Georgia State, which also later spent time in the CAA.
The ultimate goal has to be turning the Sun Belt into a conference that can regularly place multiple teams in the NCAA Tournament, providing the league with added exposure and revenue.
Six of the seven Sun Belt East programs have played in the NCAA Tournament in the past decade with Georgia Southern the exception. Georgia State and Marshall have each advanced to the Round of 32 during that time.
“If I had a preference, I’d love it if there are regional schools and natural rivalries,” Byington said. “That’s what college basketball should be. The ACC is really strong because they have those Tobacco Road teams and teams around each other. I’d like to get into a multi-bid league. That’s the dream for a basketball league because you don’t have to be perfect at the end of the season. If you have two or three teams that could be at-larges, that’s the absolute dream.”
(1) comment
Dream on! They will be CONSTANTLY fighting the “new” SEC, ACC, Big 10, and others to keep their head above water in football. But maybe hoops will be able to compete and keep the SBC relevant.
