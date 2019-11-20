Nearly every season in the decade-long pro baseball career of Erik Kratz has been a journey, racking up frequent-flier miles while he changed teams.
But the 2019 campaign added a new twist or two as one of the most strenuous for the former Eastern Mennonite University catcher and Harrisonburg Turks alum.
"It is definitely up there," Kratz said Wednesday of this season. "We put on a lot of miles this year."
Kratz, 39, was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers in late March to San Francisco. He played in 15 games with the Giants before he was dealt to Tampa Bay on May 16. He then played in only six games with the Rays before ending the minor league season at the Triple-A level with the New York Yankees.
In the midst of that his family, which includes wife Sarah and three children, moved to Telford, Pa., during the All-Star break in July. Kratz got back to the U.S. earlier this week from Japan, where he started seven of eight games for Team USA in the WBSC Premier 12 event.
All of the traveling has Kratz longing for the chance to watch his children to games and taxi his two sons and daughter, ranging in age from seven to 12, to various activities.
With his family committments as a backdrop, Kratz is nearing the end of a pro career that began in 2002 when he was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 29th round. Since then, he has played in 316 Major League games with nine MLB clubs plus 1,027 at the minor league level.
"I think next year will be my last year," Kratz said. "Physically I feel like I could play for a lot longer. The age of our kids is huge in the decision."
He wants to watch his children play Little League games and take them to and from practice.
"Things maybe other parents get tired of," he said with a laugh.
His children are attending Christopher Dock Mennonite, the school he attended before coming to Harrisonburg to attend EMU.
Sarah Kratz and the children have been able to live with Erik Kratz for much of his career, including the 2018 season when he helped the Brewers reach the National League Championship Series.
But Kratz always knew what was on the horizon.
"The looming road trip," he said.
The season lasted even longer this year than usual for Kratz. Since he was not on the Yankees' 40-man roster at the end of regular-season play, Kratz was eligible to play for Team USA earlier this month in Japan.
"It is an incredible honor to represent my country," Kratz said. "My Mennonite roots would suggest I shouldn't be patriotic. But the more that I grow in my walk with the Lord I know that he wants me to be in the world but not of the world."
The right-handed batter was among the hitting leaders for the American team, but the USA failed to qualify for the next Olympics. The backup catcher for the Americans was Taylor Gushue, 25, who is in the Nationals' farm system. The manager was former Yankee's third baseman Scott Brosius, but the Americans came up short.
"It was there to be had; we had our chances. We didn't get it done," Kratz said. "We were going there to win it and an Olympic berth was the consolation prize."
There will be two other chances for the USA to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, though. The Premier 12 was a World Cup-like event that served as one of the qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.
Kratz turns 40 in June and is now a free agent while his representative, Storm Kirschenbaum of Detroit, has already heard from several teams. According to the veteran catcher he hopes to sign with a club before spring training in February.
He has 31 homers and average of .205 in the majors and 134 longballs with .259 batting average in the minors.
"If you're 38 years old and still catching," Brewers manager Craig Counsell told USA Today in 2018 about Kratz, "it's almost assured that you're a very good receiver of the baseball, you have a very good handle on managing a game, you take fast at knowing hitters.
"And that’s the key, I think, to longevity. To continue to get better. To not close that faucet off on getting better. And Erik’s gotten better. That’s why he’s still in it.”
