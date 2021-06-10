Another Big East offer has officially rolled in for Tyler Nickel.
Nickel, a 6-foot-8 wing from East Rockingham, announced Thursday that he has received his latest scholarship offer from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.
It's the 17th offer for the Eagles junior, joining Iowa, Virginia Tech, LSU, NC State, Cincinnati, Clemson, Indiana, Penn State, Wake Forest, West Virginia and others.
Nickel is a 247Sports Composite four-star small forward (0.9645) and is ranked as the second-best prospect in the state of Virginia for the class of 2022 and comes in at No. 67 nationally.
Last season, Nickel guided East Rockingham to its second consecutive runner-up finish at the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament as a junior.
He averaged 33.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals along with a block per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range.
As a sophomore in 2019-20, Nickel averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He has set the VHSL record for the most points of any player in state history through his first two seasons.
Nickel is a three-time Region 2B Player of the Year and two-time Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 2 all-state selection.
