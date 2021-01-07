ELKTON — It’s been less than two weeks since Rockingham County athletic teams found out they can play and were officially allowed to move to five-on-five action in practices after a lengthy offseason filled with basic shooting drills.
East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes is grateful for the opportunity and has noticed a major increase in the energy and effort from his team since that. But just two games into the season, there’s no doubt improvement will come.
“We just haven’t had live practice time,” the seventh-year Eagles boys basketball coach said. “We kind of have to use our games as practices, too, and fine-tune things. We played much better tonight. We played more loose and tougher.”
The Eagles used a 22-2 run to close the second quarter to blow the game open and never looked back en route to a dominating 64-39 rout of nearby rival Spotswood in front of a smaller-than-usual crowd in Elkton on Thursday.
The win was the fourth consecutive victory over the Trailblazers for East Rock, dating back to the 2018-19 season.
“The tides have turned, you know?” said Eagles guard Tyler Nickel, who was a freshman when ERHS defeated Spotswood for the first time in program history. “They were so used to killing us and killing us and killing us. I think we just brought a new culture in, especially with the guys we have now. We’ve been working too hard to not come out here and compete and try to take over. It’s just a new mindset, new culture. This group of guys aren’t cool with losing.”
Nickel played a big part in Thursday’s lopsided result as he scored 27 points, snagged five rebounds, dished out three assists and added a pair of steals and a block. He did most of his damage in the first three quarters of the contest.
Carmelo Pacheco, probably the area’s second-best player behind Nickel, did what he could to keep Spotswood in the game as he scored 26 points, but the Trailblazers struggled to get anything going from the pieces around him.
“He scored a lot, but I think he worked really hard to get those points,” Keyes said. “That was our plan. We wanted to deny him, switch off on him. We didn’t want him to get open shots. We wanted every shot he made to be contested. He’s a great player and he made some tough shots. I thought we did a good job in our help defense and we rebounded so much better than we have in the past against them. I thought that was the difference and really got us going.”
While Nickel is one of the top recruits in the country and has been established since he first broke onto the scene as a freshman two winters ago, Pacheco has shown steady improvement each year and it showed Thursday.
“It gets me up,” Nickel said. “I know he’s just trying to be successful and get to whatever level he’s going to play at. I love high-level competition, no matter who it is. I’m just looking for the best competition I can see. Anytime I know someone is going to try to come at my neck, I like it because I always go at everybody else’s neck. It’s good for me.”
During the Eagles’ 22-2 run to close the first half, Nickel had 12 points and forward Kyle Evick added 10 of his own. By the time the two teams went into intermission, East Rockingham was in complete control with a 39-12 lead.
“It means a lot,” said Evick, who finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles. “The scoreboard doesn’t reflect how talented they are. To be able to come out and beat them by that much of a margin means a lot to us.”
Cooper Keyes added six points and eight assists for East Rockingham (2-0) while Xavier Butler had four points and four boards. Michael Shifflett and Jayden Hicks also chipped in with four points apiece for the Eagles in the win.
For the Trailblazers, Jowan Whittaker Ortiz had eight points and was the only other SHS player with more than two.
“These guys know each other so well,” Keyes said. “They’re friends off the court. [Spotswood] coach [Chad] Edwards and I have so much respect for each other. It’s a battle every time we play them. I just thought our guys were ready, man. We had a defensive game plan that we thought could be successful and I thought we executed it perfectly in the first half. … I’m just proud of the guys.”
With two wins under their belt, the Eagles acknowledge they’re still improving day-by-day this season.
But as showcased in a big way on Thursday night, when East Rockingham hits its full potential, another deep postseason run could be back in the works for a team determined to bring home a state championship.
“We all knew what our potential was coming into this year,” Nickel said. “Now people are starting to see what we see. They’re seeing that we have the capability to do what we say we’re going to do. We’re showing that.”
East Rock-Spotswood
SPOTSWOOD (39) — Paheco 12 0-1 26, Whittaker Ortiz 3 2-2 8, Williams 0 0-0 0, Shifflett 0 2-2 2, Moomaw 0 0-0 0, Simmons 1 0-0 2, Fornadel 0 0-0 0, Harding 0 0-0 0, Lawrence 0 1-2 1, Dansey 0 0-0 0, Craig 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-7 39.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (64) — Landes 0 0-0 0, Z. Meadows 0 0-0 0, Keyes 2 0-0 6, Siever 1 0-0 2, Nickel 11 3-3 27, Butler 2 0-0 4, J. Meadows 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-0 3, Evick 6 0-0 14, Shifflett 2 0-0 4, Hicks 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 3-3 64.
Spotswood 5 7 14 13—39
East Rockingham 10 29 16 9—64
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 2 (Pacheco), East Rockingham 7 (Keyes 2, Evick 2, Nickel 2, Williams).
