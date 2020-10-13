The honors keep piling up for East Rockingham wing Tyler Nickel.
The versatile 6-foot-8 junior has been invited to the Coach Wootten’s Basketball Camp — an evaluation camp for the McDonald’s All-American Game — on Oct. 24-25 in Mansfield, Texas.
The invite-only event will be the first time the nation’s top 150 seniors will come together in one location, but will also feature the top 50 juniors in the country.
Nickel currently holds 12 Division I offers from Clemson, Iowa, LSU, North Carolina State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia Commonwealth, Richmond, Old Dominion, James Madison and Appalachian State.
Nickel is a 247Sports Composite four-star power forward (0.9597) and is ranked as the fourth best prospect in the state of Virginia for the class of 2021 and comes in at No. 66 nationally. According to Rivals, Nickel is ranked 83rd nationally.
Last season, the sophomore earned first-team all-state honors for the second time as he led the Eagles to the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals for a second consecutive season.
The two-time Region 2B Player of the Year averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He has set the VHSL record for the most points of any player in state history through his first two seasons.
In other local sports:
Horizons Edge Hosting Key AAU Tourney
Horizons Edge Sports Campus in Harrisonburg is set to host a key AAU basketball tournament on Oct. 18 and will feature several local players of interest.
The one-day event will feature only 16 invite-only teams and players from the class of 2021, 2022 and 2023 from the state of Virginia and North Carolina.
East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel, Spotswood’s Carmelo Pacheco, Eastern Mennonite’s Trey Gillenwater, Harrisonburg’s Jaziel Mensah and Jazen Walker and many others are expected to take part in the event as the travel circuit continues to play a critical role in the recruitment of players during COVID-19.
There will be over 20 college coaches in attendance from the Division II and Division III levels along with several coaches from junior college programs.
Area Baseball Recruits Gaining Interest
There are several area baseball prospects gaining recruiting interest lately.
According to Prep Baseball Report, Page County left-handed pitcher T.R. Williams is ranked as the top player in the state of Virginia for the class of 2021. Fort Defiance’s Tristan Shoemaker, a University of Virginia commit, is ranked 10th while Broadway’s Bryce Suters, who will continue his career at James Madison, comes in at No. 16.
Other members of the class of 2021 to crack the PBR Top 150 are Buffalo Gap’s Noah Canterbury (Old Dominion) at No. 41, Fort Defiance’s Ryan Cook (JMU) at No. 100 and Turner Ashby’s Peyton Davis (uncommitted) at No. 150.
In the most recent Perfect Game USA rankings for Virginia, Shoemaker is third, Williams is 17th, Suters is 26th, Cook is 81st and Canterbury is 93. TA’s Grant Thomas comes in at No. 160 and Rockbridge County’s Luke Drzermiecki is the only other local at No. 184.
