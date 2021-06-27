Editor’s note: This is the third of a three-part series.
As the NCAA prepares to allow athletes to profit off their own name, image, and likeness - a change that could be in place as soon as this week - its member institutions are anticipating the effect it will have on recruiting.
Stephen LaPorta, James Madison’s assistant athletic director for compliance, broke down for the Daily News-Record elements of the name, image and likeness (NIL) proposals the NCAA is considering. He highlighted a part that would grant the same NIL rights to recruits coming out of high school and junior college as athletes already competing in the NCAA.
“What the NCAA doesn’t want is a prospect to jeopardize their amateurism just because they are doing something that would be permissible once they become student-athletes,” said LaPorta, who has worked in the compliance office more than a decade.
Potential profits from name, image and likeness are bound to become a huge part of the recruiting process. But included in the proposed rule changes are guardrails designed to prevent simply paying prospects to choose one school or another.
A waiver to current rules is under consideration by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, and a draft of that document was obtained last week by The Athletic. It laid out what the NCAA still considered extra benefits impermissible even under the new NIL legislation.
Those included NIL agreements that award compensation for work not performed, payments provided or offered based on choosing a particular school and benefits inconsistent with school policies or not available to the general student body.
Payments based directly on athletic performance, such as offering an endorsement deal to a softball player as long as she bats .400 or makes an All-American team, are also prohibited.
But college programs can and will make general pitches to recruits based on what NIL opportunities might exist.
For some coaches at JMU, that approach doesn't differ too much from what they've already been doing: building up James Madison as a powerful mid-major with a relatively large fanbase that attracts significant media coverage in its local market.
JMU’s women’s basketball program frequently winds up in recruiting battles with the likes of Boston College, Georgetown, and Villanova. Not only can Dukes coach Sean O’Regan tell recruits how often his team leads the Harrrisonburg’s TV news coverage, he can now talk about endorsement opportunities in the Shenandoah Valley relative to those programs in markets dominated by professional teams.
Yet even O’Regan acknowledged that building a social media following might be the bigger key for college athletes looking to cash in, regardless of where they play.
“That will be part of the sell for us,” O’Regan said. “We have a big following here. But I don’t know exactly how it’s all going to formulate. It could be hometown stuff. It could be JMU local stuff, it could be social media stuff.”
JMU men’s basketball coach Mark Byington said so far NIL hasn’t factored heavily into his staff’s recruiting even as the Dukes signed 14 new scholarship players in his first two offseasons. But he thinks that could change significantly once rules actually take effect.
“The seven guys we brought in this year, not one of them asked about it,” Byington said. “We didn’t bring it up because we didn’t know exactly what to tell them. I think it’s going to be something that student-athletes are really going to be able to use a couple years from now when they figure out how to use it. But this initial part of it, people are kind of looking around and saying what can we do to help.”
It may already be a more significant factor for high-major programs. Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham’s all-state forward who holds scholarship offers from North Carolina, Iowa, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State and many others, said the subject has come up with more frequency this year.
“It’s something you have to talk about now,” Nickel said. “As much as everyone wants it to be about playing basketball, if you have an opportunity to make money that’s obviously going to influence people’s decisions. Just about every high-major has a department for it now to try to help you know what your worth is and what would be a fair negotiation as far as endorsements.”
Nickel said Virginia Tech and N.C. State are the schools that have spent the most time telling him about how they will handle NIL, but just about every program recruiting him discusses the possibilities NCAA rule changes could create.
“Some schools have gotten into wanting to help athletes build their own brand,” Nickel said. “They talk about how much money you can make off your social media following alone. There’s a lot of stuff we’re hearing now that they never had the opportunity to talk about until now.”
JMU officials said similar preparations have begun there and several companies began contacting the Dukes' athletic department about opportunities for JMU athletes when NIL legislation began gaining steam.
“Many companies are seeing this as an opportunity with NIL opening up a whole new angle to college sports,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. “We’ve been contacted by a number of companies from all different walks of life. There are marketing companies, PR companies, some with alumni connections and others that are completely out of the blue. They are trying to get ahead of the game and make good connections.”
JMU officials anticipate that like many schools, standout football and men’s basketball players will attract a lot of attention from sponsors, perhaps even during the recruiting process. But they also anticipate name, image and likeness to have a significant effect on its popular women’s sports programs such as softball and women’s basketball before and after they arrive on campus.
“If somebody needs or could use the money, I’m all for it,” O’Regan said. “I don’t think it’s a negative, but I can’t quite grasp what it’s going to mean for our sport as opposed to [quarterback] Justin Fields from Ohio State. It’s going to change the game for people like that. I think it will trickle down, but I don’t know exactly how it will trickle down to us. It will, because our community values JMU and JMU athletes, but I don’t know exactly what it will be.”
