Name, image and likeness has arrived, and granting athletes the right to capitalize on their own fame and skill brought immediate change to college sports.
But the speed and thoroughness of response to NIL from schools around Virginia - which unlike some states has yet to enact any laws related to name, image and likeness - has varied widely, at least publicly.
Some, including James Madison and Virginia Tech, made it abundantly clear they will support their athletes in new business ventures. Others, such as Virginia and Old Dominion, appear to want to monitor the landscape before taking a meaningful public stance.
JMU released its detailed university NIL policy on Wednesday night, just hours after the NCAA Board of Directors voted to allow players from all three divisions to earn money from endorsement deals, social media platforms, personal appearances and other avenues outside of payment directly related to athletic performance or choosing a particular school.
Key elements of JMU’s NIL policy include allowing athletes to license JMU logos and trademarks for their own business purposes, but barring James Madison coaches, staff and administration from arranging deals for players.
“This will require growth and adjustment over time as we live in this new environment,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “But we are committed to that process and providing an appropriate framework for NIL activities on our campus. At the end of the day, this new era of college athletics is what’s right for the student-athletes and their intercollegiate experience.”
Virginia Tech didn’t even wait for the vote to become official before unveiling its plan for NIL. The Hokies launched the website for Jumpstart, it’s NIL program, at the beginning of the week.
While JMU made its rules and restrictions for NIL a prominent part of its release, Virginia Tech’s launch focused more heavily on the way its athletic department would help players navigate the new opportunities.
For East Rockingham basketball star Tyler Nickel, who has been heavily recruited by the Hokies, that approach fits right in with the way Virginia Tech has approached recruiting for months.
“Mainly everywhere high-major [schools] has departments for (NIL) now, trying to help with endorsement deals and what their worth would be. What would be fair in terms of negotiations,” Nickel said. “But some schools have gone into wanting to help athletes build their own brand. I know N.C. State and Virginia Tech have those programs for NIL. Others do too, but those programs that’s a lot of what they’ve been telling me.”
But not every school was in a rush to publicize its NIL policy before July 1, when the changes officially went into effect. A spokesperson at Virginia said the Cavaliers didn’t have a document prepared to release on Thursday and didn’t anticipate the school putting anything out in the next few days until Virginia had an opportunity to hold educational sessions with its athletes.
But some U.Va. athletes had already announced new business deals, including East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner, who will work with the basketball recruiting website StockRisers.com.
At Old Dominion, the message was simple.
"The athletics department will not be commenting on NIL at this time,” an ODU spokesperson said.
Others fall somewhere in between. Pete Clawson, William & Mary’s associate athletic director for strategic communications, said on Wednesday the Tribe was in the process of finalizing its policy and one could be expected soon. As of 1 p.m. Thursday it had yet to be released.
Representatives at George Mason and Liberty also said on Wednesday their policies could be coming soon. At VCU, drafting an university NIL policy has been an ongoing work in progress and the Rams expect to have a final document ready by next week.
“We have a draft that we've worked on extensively. It is currently being updated to reflect the NCAA's recent actions,” VCU’s assistant AD for communications Chris Kowalczyk said.
In some cases around the country, athletes announced endorsement deals as early as 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning. But even with JMU’s preparedness for the launch of the NIL waiver, the Dukes didn’t see a flood of activity at the outset. But JMU athletes are continuing to learn exactly what the new world of college sports entails.
“I’m not aware of anything specific" in terms of NIL activity reported to the school, JMU assistant athletic director Kevin Warner noted via text message on Thursday. “We’re actively working through education though. For example, there’s an educational meeting with the football team today.”
