The annual Valley Swim League Championships took place on Saturday at Godwin Hall, where eight individual records and one relay record were broken.
A new record was set in the mixed 15-and-older 200-yard medley relay record by the East Rockingham team of Zachary and Kaleb Erb, Alexa Wright and Cole Martin with their time of 1:43.21. Zachary would later set two more records in the boys 15-and-older 50-yard backstroke and the boys 15 and older 50-yard breaststroke.
“I got a good bit of a warm up there [in the relay],” Erb said. “After I got into the pool, got up on the blocks and got off that start it was just muscle memory from there.”
Erb’s backstroke time was 23.85, narrowly edging out Spotswood Country Club’s Noah Gabrielle's time of 24.01. He said he’s close with Gabrielle and the reason he swims in the VSL is to race alongside his friends.
“I could see him out of the side of my goggles,” Erb said. “I was fortunate enough to get that back half a little bit faster. .. It was definitely a close race.”
Erb’s record-setting breaststroke time was 26.20. He said the breaststroke is his main event, so he felt smoother than he did during backstroke. He said he felt like he had enough time between the two events to relax with friends.
“It gives me at least enough time to prepare for the next event,” Erb said.
Gabrielle broke the record in the 15-and-older 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.23. For Gabrielle, this is his “first look” at swimming with the Spotswood Dolphins.
His dad used to swim, which is how he and his sister picked up on the sport and why he joined the VSL.
“I like the team environment,” Gabrielle said. “Having a bunch of friends to swim and compete with, it’s really fun.”
East Rock’s Jed Gorby set a new record in the boys 9-10 25-yard fly and the boys 9-10 25-yard backstroke with times of 14.16 and 16.59, respectively.
Also out of East Rock, James Hewitt set two new records in the boys 11-12 50-yard breaststroke and the boys 11-12 100-yard IM with respective times of 32.04 and 1:03.23. East Rock’s Isaiah Kite set a new record in the boys 9-10 25-yard freestyle with a time of 13.42.
Ashby Anacondas’ Emma Burkholder placed fourth in the girls 15-and-older backstroke with a time of 34.38. She also competed in the mixed 15 and older 200-yard medley relay and felt “nostalgic” competing in the event since this is her last meet.
“I’ve been swimming this relay half my life and it’s the last time I’ll be swimming it, so it was a little crazy,” Burkholder said.
Burkholder recently graduated from Turner Ashby and is set on going to Virginia Tech this fall. While she doesn’t plan on swimming at Tech, she’s thinking about doing club water polo.
When reflecting on her time in the VSL, Burkholder said she will remember her team and cheering them on at meets the most.
“I love swimming, but being with the team is the biggest part,” Burkholder said. “I’ve made lots of good friends and memories.”
Massanutten Marlins coach and swimmer Will St. John, a back-to-back state champion at East Rockingham High the past two years, also competed in the mixed 15 and older 200-yard medley relay, where his team placed sixth with a time of 1:57.59. By being a coach and competitor, St. John is able to understand what’s going on in a swimmer’s mind when he’s watching from the deck as a coach.
“It helps you get a better picture of what they’re going through whenever you’re trying to explain something to them,” St. John said.
This VSL season has been different for St. John as he’s focused on the coaching aspect more this summer than the swimming. He feels being a coach and competitor has helped him make closer relationships rather than just being a competitor alone.
“I’ve gotten to bond with a lot of the swimmers a lot more than I think I would’ve if I was just focusing on the events,” St. John said. “The friendships that I made with the swimmers, that’ll be the main thing I remember.”
