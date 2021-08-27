Marshall visited Harrisonburg Thursday night ranked No. 1 in each major men’s college soccer poll, bringing back the vast majority of its team that won an NCAA championship last spring.
And the Thundering Herd looked every bit the part of a team favored to repeat, taking down 21st-ranked James Madison, 6-1.
Deep into the night, the Dukes brought aggression. JMU finished with more shots and corner kicks and controlled the time of possession. But Marshall answered with precision, putting the majority of its attempts right on target. Vitor Dias scored two goals and had an assist to lead the way for Marshall in the season opener for both teams.
The Dukes, winners of three-straight CAA championships, also brought back several key players from a team that lost to UCF in the first round of the 2020 NCAA Tournament. But among the losses were goalkeeper TJ Bush and defender Tom Judge, both among the program’s all-time best.
It proved to be a recipe for the Dukes’ most lopsided loss in years. JMU hadn’t given up more than three goals in a contest since 2017, the year before head coach Paul Zazenski took over.
The last time JMU hosted the nation’s top-ranked team, the Dukes took down Wake Forest in front of a packed house. Thursday, a large crowd had gathered at Sentara Park about 20 minutes prior to the scheduled 7:30 start, but a lightning delay lasted more than two-and-a-half hours and forced officials to evacuate the stadium.
By the time the game kicked off after 10 p.m., most of what remained of the crowd was a small, but rowdy group of JMU students.
The Dukes did a solid job controlling possession in the early minutes, but even so the Thundering Herd was able to take advantage of its first shot on goal as Vinicius Fernandes’ shot went off the hands of JMU goalkeeper Martin Leu and barely trickled into the corner of the net to give Marshall a 1-0 lead less than seven minutes in.
Later in the opening half the Herd caught a break when JMU was advancing the ball up the field and a pass appeared to hit an official. The teams played on and Dias sent one in off his left foot to make it a two-goal lead for the defending champs.
But JMU quickly responded after Luca Erhardt drew a penalty to get the Dukes a free kick at the top of the box. Axel Ahlander delivered on the opportunity and made it 2-1 Marshall with 14 minutes to go in the half.
By intermission, the Dukes had outshot Marshall 6-4, controlled possession for 59 percent of the half and taken two corners to the Herd’s one, but the visiting team scored each time it had even a peek at the goal and held a 3-1 lead.
Dias added his second goal of the game for Marshall in the 53rd minute, shooting from the far right side of the field and bending one into the upper left corner to give the Herd a three-goal advantage.
Both teams return to action on the same field Sunday. JMU will take on Kansas City at noon before Marshall battles Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m.
