No. 1 Riverheads (1-0) at Parry McCluer (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Greenville)
Parry McCluer last week: Rockbridge County 32, Parry McCluer 29
Riverheads last week: Riverheads 61, Waynesboro 14
Notes: Riverheads has won 51 straight games and can tie the VHSL all-time record for most wins in a row with a victory this week. ... Gladiators running backs Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant each carries for more than 140 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over Waynesboro. ... The Riverheads defense forced seven turnovers in the 47-point victory over the Little Giants. ... After falling behind 7-6 in the first quarter, the Gladiators outscored Waynesboro 55-7 the rest of the way. ... Parry McCluer is in its first season under head coach Troy Clark. ... The Blues have lost nine in a row to Riverheads and 15 of their last 16. ... Parry McCluer is coming off a trip to the Region 1C title game a year ago. ... The Blue came up just short in a 32-29 loss to rival Rockbridge County to open its season a week ago.
Prediction: Riverheads 52, Parry McCluer 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.