No. 1 Riverheads (5-1) at Fort Defiance (3-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 7 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Greenville)
Fort Defiance last week: Staunton 14, Fort Defiance 12
Riverheads last week: Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Notes: Fort Defiance quarterback Trey Miller is 1,183 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns this season ... Bradley Hebb has 67 carries for 359 yards and three scores for the Indians. ... Fort receiver Talyn Armentrout leads the team with 21 receptions for 455 yards and four scores. ... Landon Barb has 12 catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians. ... Riverheads has won five straight and 11 of the last 122 against Fort Defiance. ... The Gladiators' last loss to the Indians came in 1979. ... Riverheads is allowing 14 points per game in Shenandoah District play. ... Gladiators running back Luke Bryant has four rushing touchdowns in last week's win over Wilson Memorial.
Prediction: Riverheads 45, Fort Defiance 20
