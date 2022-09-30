No. 2 Central (5-0) at Broadway (1-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Central 26, Broadway 13 (Oct. 2, 2021 in Woodstock)
Broadway last week: Bye
Central last week: Central 62, Colonial Beach 6
Notes: Broadway is on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2019. ... Gobblers running back Cole Wuenschel has 87 carries for 501 yards and five touchdowns in three games this season. ... Broadway receivers Hunter Deavers and Ryger Post have combined for 22 receptions for 284 yards and two scores. ... Broadway quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter is 30-of-81 passing for 348 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Central has won three straight over Broadway. ... Falcons running back Nazaiah Merit leads the team with 85 carries for 450 yards and six touchdowns. ... Central's Jorge Guzman and Tyler Forbes have combined for 457 rushing yards and seven scores as well. ... Central quarterback Nick Barahone is 21-of-36 passing for 408 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Prediction: Central 31, Broadway 13
