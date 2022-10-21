No. 2 Strasburg (6-1) at No. 3 Luray (6-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Strasburg 20, Luray 0 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Strasburg)
Luray last week: East Rockingham 35, Luray 14
Strasburg last week: Strasburg 42, Madison County 14
Notes: Four different players have at least 230 rushing yards for Luray. ... Brady Jenkins leads the Bulldogs with 97 carries for 825 yards and 11 scores. ... Kenny Frye also has 77 carries for 702 yards and seven touchdowns for Luray. ... LHS quarterback Ryder Liscomb has attempted just 12 passes this season. ... Strasburg has won the last three meetings with Luray. ... The Rams' only loss this season came as the result of a forfeit against Skyline in Week 1. ... Braden Stern leads Strasburg with 62 carries for 590 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Takhi Coates has 68 carries for 576 yards and six scores for the Rams.
Prediction: Luray 28, Strasburg 27
