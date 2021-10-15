No. 3 Luray (4-0) at East Rockingham (1-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 53, Luray 23 (Nov. 2, 2019 at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg)
East Rockingham last week: East Rockingham 34, Page County 27
Luray last week: Did not play
Notes: East Rockingham has won eight of its last 10 over Luray. ... The Eagles overcame a 20-point third-quarter deficit in last week’s 34-27 victory over Page County. ... East Rockingham is in its first season under coach Scott Turner. ... ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves is 64-of-102 passing for 595 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Eaves, Ben Dinkel and Logan Frye all have over 100 yards rushing for the Eagles. ... East Rock receivers Zachary Joyner, Xavier Butler and Blake Morris all have more than 150 yards receiving. ... Luray currently ranks No. 1 in the Region 2B power ratings. ... LHS quarterback Brady Jenkins has 716 total yards and eight touchdowns this season. ...Bulldogs running backs Kenny Frye and Drayvin Stevens have combined for 487 rushing yards and six scores. ... Alex Runyan leads Luray with 25 tackles. ... The Bulldogs haven’t had a losing season since 2012. ... Luray has never defeated East Rockingham in Elkton.
Prediction: Luray 28, East Rockingham 21
