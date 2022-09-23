No. 3 Stuarts Draft (3-0) at James River (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Stuarts Draft 48, James River 7 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Stuarts Draft)
James River last week: James River 27, Covington 7
Stuarts Draft last week: Stuarts Draft 14, Greenbrier East 3
Notes: James River has won back-to-back games by a combined score of 74-14. ... The Knights are seeking their first win over Stuarts Draft since 1974. ... James River has lost its last four to the Cougars, including a blowout loss at SDHS in 2018. ... The Knights are in their fourth season under head coach Tim Jennings. ... Stuarts Draft running back Da'shea Smith leads the Shenandoah District with 89 carries for 561 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Cougars two-way standout Troy Thompson has 210 rushing yards and three scores along with 20 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and fumble return for a touchdown on defense. ... SDHS quarterback Landon Graber is 3-of-9 passing for 47 yards and also has 58 yards rushing with a score. ... Kyle Coffey leads the Draft defense with seven tackles for loss and four sacks.
Prediction: Stuarts Draft 38, James River 10
