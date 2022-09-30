No. 3 Stuarts Draft (4-0) at No. 6 Luray (4-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7 (Nov. 12, 2021 in Stuarts Draft)
Luray last week: Luray 50, Skyline 23
Stuarts Draft last week: Stuarts Draft 24, James River 10
Notes: Luray has fur running backs with at least 150 yards rushing. ... Brady Jenkins leads the Bulldogs with 50 carries for 497 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Kenny Frye has 36 carries for 350 yards and four scores for Luray. ... The Bulldogs have attempted eight passes in four games this season. ... Stuarts Draft's Da'shea Smith leads the team with 106 carries for 638 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Troy Thompson has 41 carries for 241 yards and three scores. ... SDHS quarterback Landon Graber has 240 yards of total offense this season. ... Thompson leads the Draft defense with 31 tackles, including seven tackles for a loss.
Prediction: Luray 28, Stuarts Draft 27
